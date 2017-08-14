Australian Video Game Commercials Are The Best Video Game Commercials

Why Everyone Is Hating On IBM Watson, Including The People Who Helped Make It

Friends, I have spent this Monday morning in a black hole. I've only just found the gumption to climb myself out.

It started with this, an old Australian ad for the Atari 2600 and it got worse and weirder from there.

Please join me on this journey. The journey of the weirdest Australian video game commercials I could find on YouTube.

I have a few favourites. The Intellivision ones are hard to beat and SEGA ads have NOT aged well. Also, Commodore 64 ads are Australia's greatest cultural export.

Enjoy

Atari 2600

Intellivision

Commodore 64

Master System

Mega Drive

Game Gear

NES

SNES

Nintendo 64

