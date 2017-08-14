Australian Video Game Commercials Are The Best Video Game Commercials

Friends, I have spent this Monday morning in a black hole. I've only just found the gumption to climb myself out.
It started with this, an old Australian ad for the Atari 2600 and it got worse and weirder from there.
Please join me on this journey. The journey of the weirdest Australian video game commercials I could find on YouTube.
I have a few favourites. The Intellivision ones are hard to beat and SEGA ads have NOT aged well. Also, Commodore 64 ads are Australia's greatest cultural export.
Enjoy
Atari 2600
Intellivision
Commodore 64
Master System
Mega Drive
Game Gear
NES
SNES
Nintendo 64
