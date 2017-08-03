Amazon Is Opening A Huge Warehouse In Melbourne

Amazon's Australian retail offering is kicking off with a 24,000 square metre fulfillment centre in Melbourne's Dandenong South.

Amazon confirmed in a statement this morning the fulfillment centre will be in the Pellicano M2 Industry Park - promising easy access to the South Gippsland Highway, Monash Highway and Eastlink.

The retailer is recruiting for "hundreds of new jobs" including operations managers, pickers, packers, systems technicians, and HR specialists.

"We are thrilled to be creating hundreds of new roles in Dandenong South," said Robert Bruce, Amazon's Director of Operations for Australia.

"This is just the start. Over time, we will bring thousands of new jobs to Australia and millions of dollars of investment as well as opening up the opportunity for thousands of Australian businesses to sell at home and abroad through Amazon Marketplace."

Bruce says the new fulfilment centre will stock "hundreds of thousands of products" for delivery across the country once the retail store is launched.

A recent survey showed that a massive 90 per cent of us online shopping-types will use the service - if it comes good with the low prices, vast selection and fast delivery we've been promised, of course.

Expert analysis of the impact Amazon will have on Australian retail predicted a shocking result within the first five years we're talking major losses for JB Hi-Fi, Myer and Harvey Norman.

The figures are so damning that Harvey Norman may have already lost market value in part based on the analysis, with Gerry Harvey taking a $100 million hit to his personal wealth.

Comments

  • mertel_tertel @mertel_tertel

    The beginning of the end for Aussie retail

    0
    • WiseHacker @wisehacker

      No, the end has already happened. This just finally turns the life support off what is effectively brain dead.

      0
    • nodeity @nodeity

      Aussie retail needs the kick in the arse to get it to where it should be by now. Retailers like Hardly Normal etc. have been gouging us from the start.

      1
      • Shua89 Guest

        Have you actually gone outside Australia and bought electronics or white goods? Europe, Dubai, and South America (places I have actually visited and purchased from) are all more expensive than what we buy here, I've looked at TV's, fridges, washing machines, coffee machines even, and headphones. Clothing and Food are a different story.

        0
  • jaded @jaded

    I'll be interested to see how they can keep their prices low given the workers' rights here. I mean even those pesky casual contractors that Amazon loves so much have rights here.

    2
    • unity @lexington

      Automation will be the key. The British Library has a mechanical book handling service that can deliver any one of the 150 million items in its collections to the reading rooms without needing human intervention. Driverless road trains are going to appear inside the next decade. Heck, Amazon might even test drone parcel-drops here since our gun laws mean there's less risk of them being sniped out of the sky (nobody tell them about the wedge-tailed eagles).

      They're talking a big game about job creation and I don't doubt it, but they've waited this long to come here for a reason, and that's because the sheer number of staff to pull it off is going to be a fraction of what they would have needed five years ago.

      1
    • funkyj @funkyj

      Not only the automation side of things as Unity said, but Amazon do deals with producers/suppliers that Australian owned companies can't because they simply don't have the huge cashflow Amazon have.
      They also don't have a retail presence, so save shitloads on not having to pay Australia's ridiculous rental prices, nor do they have to worry about advertising to the degree the existing stores do.

      0
    • Shpeshal Ed @shpeshal_ed

      This is the interesting part. But I'd assume Amazon did their research before deciding to open up in Australia and still thought it worthwhile to move ahead.

      So I can only assume they'll push the borders on minimum wage as well as buying stock in massive amounts to get those prices down. Then try and get as many Prime members as possible to make up the difference.

      0
      • namarrgon @namarrgon

        Remember they've been operating in Germany, France, Japan, and the UK for many years, all of which have much stronger wage laws than the US. I wouldn't doubt for a moment they've considered Australian laws too.

        0

