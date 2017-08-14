Why Everyone Is Hating On IBM Watson, Including The People Who Helped Make It

South Australia Is Getting The World's Biggest Solar Thermal Plant, So What Do The Experts Say?

The Legend Of Zelda: Symphony Of The Goddesses Is Coming To Sydney

Hobart Is Getting Australia's First Apple Pay-Enabled Car Parking

A Tiny Tesla House Is Touring Australia

Image: iStock

Beginning in Melbourne's Federation Square today and tomorrow (August 14 and 15), there's a tiny Tesla house making the rounds of the country - showing off the Powerwall and educating the public on how to generate, store and use renewable energy for your home.

Oh, and the tiny home is towed by a Tesla Model X, because of course it is.

The tiny home is completely powered by renewable energy courtesy of a 2kw solar power system and a Powerwall. Inside, there's a design studio and configurator so you can calculate your own home's needs. There will be Tesla staff on hand to answer questions, too.

The confirmed portion of the tour includes Federation Square 14-15 August, Melbourne Home Show at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre 17-20 August, Eco-Living Fair at Randwick Community Centre in NSW 3 September, Brisbane Home Show at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre 8 - 10 September, Rundle Mall in South Australia 20 September – 2 October, Sustainability Lane at Lane Cove Shopping Centre in NSW 8 October and Sydney Home Show at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park on 27 - 29 October.

That's not all, though - if you want a visit from the Tesla tiny home at your town, school, business or community group you can nominate here.

So what's this tiny house made of, anyway?

  • Weight: 2 tonnes
  • Dimensions: 6m x 2.2m x 4m
  • Solar generation: 2kW PV system of 6 panels
  • Solar storage: 1 x Tesla Powerwall
  • Exterior: Clad in locally sourced, chemical-free, sustainable timber

Melbourne Man Says Powerwall 2 Will Drop His Power Bill To $0

Melbourne's first Powerwall 2 has been installed at a three-bedroom, one storey house in Coburg. Brendan Fahey and his wife Josephine added Tesla's shiny new battery to their home to complement their existing solar panels, after Brendan calculated that the Powerwall 2 could take his energy bill down almost to zero.

Read more

WATCH MORE: Science & Health News

Comments

  • spod @spod

    Link comes up as a 404 error. This absolutely should be turning up at the AEVA 2017 National AGM & Expo in Devonport in November.

    0
  • Tesla Innovation Guest

    What's this home powered by? Good question; Tesla of course!

    Can't wait to see it at my local in SA, might even sign up for a model X while I'm there, anyone know if they do trade-ins?

    0
    • MX owner Guest

      Yes, they offer trade-in at wholesale price.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature gadget-and-smart-home-reviews-2 google google-home google-home-australia reviews-2

Google Home: Australian Review

Google's always-listening smart home speaker is finally in Australia. But do you need one?
military missiles north-korea tag-online war weapons

Why Guam Is Important Enough To Be In North Korea's Crosshairs

Following promises of "fire and fury" from US president Donald Trump if it continues its belligerence, North Korea released a statement on Wednesday threatening to launch an "enveloping strike" at the island of Guam, a US territory in the Pacific. Here's why Pyongyang thinks Guam is a worthy target.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles