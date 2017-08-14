A Tiny Tesla House Is Touring Australia

Image: iStock

Beginning in Melbourne's Federation Square today and tomorrow (August 14 and 15), there's a tiny Tesla house making the rounds of the country - showing off the Powerwall and educating the public on how to generate, store and use renewable energy for your home.

Oh, and the tiny home is towed by a Tesla Model X, because of course it is.

The tiny home is completely powered by renewable energy courtesy of a 2kw solar power system and a Powerwall. Inside, there's a design studio and configurator so you can calculate your own home's needs. There will be Tesla staff on hand to answer questions, too.

The confirmed portion of the tour includes Federation Square 14-15 August, Melbourne Home Show at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre 17-20 August, Eco-Living Fair at Randwick Community Centre in NSW 3 September, Brisbane Home Show at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre 8 - 10 September, Rundle Mall in South Australia 20 September – 2 October, Sustainability Lane at Lane Cove Shopping Centre in NSW 8 October and Sydney Home Show at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park on 27 - 29 October.

That's not all, though - if you want a visit from the Tesla tiny home at your town, school, business or community group you can nominate here.

So what's this tiny house made of, anyway?

Weight: 2 tonnes

Dimensions: 6m x 2.2m x 4m

Solar generation: 2kW PV system of 6 panels

Solar storage: 1 x Tesla Powerwall

Exterior: Clad in locally sourced, chemical-free, sustainable timber

