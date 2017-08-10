10 Ways To Enjoy Board Game Night On Your Big Screen TV

Image: Jackbox

I've always been a massive board game fan. I even have an entire book shelf dedicated to them in my house.

But recently my board game nights have been gravitating more towards TV-based party games. They're usually well priced, great quality and don't involve a myriad of tiny pieces to keep track of. If you're looking for some casual games to fire up next time you have mates over, here are some of the best.

Presented by Samsung. Feeling a little off colour trying to figure out what TV to buy? Let Samsung bring colour into your life with their vibrant QLED TVs.

With Jackbox Party Pack 3 you're getting 5 games for the price of one!

Trivia Murder Party

Quiplash 2

Guesspionage

Tee K.O

Fakin' It

Each game supports at least 8 people, and all you need is a TV and your phones. To connect, players simply need to go to jackboc.tv on their browsers. Easy!

All of the games are really fun, hilarious and perfect for a party crowd. There's really something for everyone. Full the full experience, I recommend getting party packs 1 and 2 as well.

Keep your eyes peeled too, as Jackbox Party Pack 4 will be out later this year.

Available on Steam, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Apple TV (4th gen) and Android TV.

A slightly less accessible entry, because it requires you to have a Nintendo console. But hey, you have to respect the classics, especially the those that have been making enemies out of friends for decades.

With 4 player local co-op and online multiplayer that supports customisable tournaments, Mario Kart remains as addictive as ever.

If you're a hardcore fan and have a Switch, you might consider picking up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, just so you can 100% the definitive edition of the game.

Speaking of ruining friendships...

You're in a room for a ticking time bomb. Your mates have the defusal manual. But you're not in the same room. Will you defuse it in time or will the room turn into a yelling mess? Probably the latter, but it's always a super fun, interesting journey of attempted cooperation. It's even better if drinking has been involved.

As an added bonus, it's also VR compatible!

Available on Steam, Playstation 4 and Android.

This game is basically Mario Maker, but with sadistic traps and adorable animals.

Players are presented with a basic platformer level, with the goal of getting from A to B. On each turn, players choose and place platforms and traps, with the intention of stopping each other from making it to the other end.

The trick of course is to make it hard enough to mess up your opponents, whilst still managing to conquer the level yourself. It's somehow incredibly fun, cute and violent all at once.

Available on Steam and the Humble Store.

Because playing soccer with a rocket powered car that can shoot rainbows out of its exhaust is the pinnacle of human development.

But really, this is ridiculously fun even if you're terrible at it.

Available on Steam, Xbox and Playstation 4.

A parody of traditional fighting games, you construct insults one word or phrase as a time in order to verbally beat down your opponent. It's ridiculously British and hilarious. Bonus points are awards for accuracy (eg - if they're wearing a hat and you insult it) and you can even play as HP Lovecraft!

Despite being a one-on-one game, it's great for spectating and works really well for large groups if you play round robin style.

Some favourite insults from Steam include:

"Your son died for your sins, and your mother is ugly and farted on a frightened schoolboy, nudge nudge!"

"Satan poses nude for you, and I have proof!"

"Your mother poses nude for your house and is not a part of Europe and your wife is a piece of battered cod!"

Seriously. It's the best.

Available on Steam, Humble Store, App Store, Google Play and GOG. Coming soon to Xbox One and Playstation 4.

This fighting game is designed to be playable with one hand, so you can hold your drink with the other. Yeah. It feels like it must have been made for Australians.

Available on Steam, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Set in 1984, you and your opponents literally run around a 2D platform map and attack each other with various weapons until there is only one duck left standing.

It's super reminiscent of Super Smash Bros., but with a off-the-wall sense of humour that can be explained by the publisher being Adult Swim.

Best of all — there is a dedicated button for quacking. It's the perfect victory cry.

Available on Steam, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

In this awesome co-op, you and up to 3 friends need to prep, cook and serve meals to your customers before they storm out in disgust. It sounds simple enough but it's really challenging and a lot of fun.

There's also an overarching storyline that involves travelling across The Onion Kingdom, because why not?

An amazing effort for a two person dev team.

Available on Steam, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

This is Playstation's answer to the Jackbox series, but it takes things to a whole other level!

To play you'll need a TV, a PS4, your phones and a good understanding of your mates. The better you know them the more points you'll get.

This journey of discovery involves photo challenges, drawings, selfies, and a whole lot more. It's great fun and best played with people you can comfortably make cheeky accusations about.

Or if you have no shame whatsoever, use it in the office to get to know your co-workers better. We have.

On top of the fun, it's also just a really gorgeous game to look at and listen to. Another plus is that it offers a family friendly version of the game, so you can play it with your kids without any worry.

Available on Playstation 4.

What are some of your favourite digital party or board games? Let us know below!