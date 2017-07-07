Deals: Here's A VPN, Because We Know You Love Them

You Can Tap On To Sydney Ferries With Your Mastercard Now

You Can Tap On To Sydney Ferries With Your Mastercard Now

We are one step closer to saying goodbye to Opal cards.

If you're catching the F1 Manly to Circular Quay ferry from today, you can tap on with your Mastercard card or mobile wallet. It's the first time in Australia contactless payments have been enabled on the public transport network.

Both domestic and international Mastercard cards are compatible, which is good news for tourists, too.

Doug Howe, Vice President Enterprise Partnerships at Mastercard said 82 per cent of Aussies are using tap-and-go to make payments every week, and that this move "just makes good sense".

Mastercard is already working with over 100 cities across the globe to enable contactless or mobile payments on public transport services, and Howe said the feature "has huge potential" to be extended to other cities and services.

Trials for contactless payments on all NSW Transport services that currently accept Opal card began in August last year.

  • radmonkehh @radmonkehh

    Bet old mate Opal-in-the-hand-is-worth-two-in-the-wallet feels pretty silly now aye

  • ross_co @ross_co

    Yeah, well myki still cost way more, so take that Sydney!

  • the amatuer Guest

    Can you use your card on the trains? I am heading to Sydney next week... this could be useful.

    While in Melbourne I can't even use the ticket designed for the system.

  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    I don't think Opal is going anywhere because not everyone has credits cards.

    • JKR Guest

      Not all MasterCards are credit cards...

  • blahblah @blahblah

    On the tube in London, you can just tap any contactless payment card/device on and off and it just charges you for each trip.

    We're just playing catch up on this one.

