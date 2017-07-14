You Can Now Buy A Coral Blue Galaxy S8

Image: Samsung

If you've held off buying a Samsung Galaxy S8 since its launch, just waiting for that one more thing to tempt you, here it is: it's now available in Australia in blue.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ is now available in four colours in Australia: Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, Coral Blue and the (best) Midnight Black. The S8 remains $1199, and the S8+ is $1349. [Samsung]

Samsung Galaxy S8: Australian Review The Galaxy S8 and plus-sized S8+ are absolutely brilliant smartphones. They're not without their flaws, but in everything from industrial design to internal hardware to software refinement, Samsung has knocked this one out of the park. Read more

