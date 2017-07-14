You Can Now Buy A Coral Blue Galaxy S8

Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Hardcore Ryzen Threadripper CPU

Image: Samsung

If you've held off buying a Samsung Galaxy S8 since its launch, just waiting for that one more thing to tempt you, here it is: it's now available in Australia in blue.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ is now available in four colours in Australia: Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, Coral Blue and the (best) Midnight Black. The S8 remains $1199, and the S8+ is $1349. [Samsung]

Image: Samsung

  • Deegs @deegsmith

    JB currently has a deal: $100 off and a free wireless charger (if you buy the Coral Blue).

    Doesn't help me though, bought the Midnight Black S8 for full price two weeks ago :(

    Last edited 14/07/17 1:40 pm
    0

