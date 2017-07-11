You Can Get Your Drone Licence At Adelaide University Now

It's 2017, And Women Of Colour In Science Are Still Being Harassed

Image: Getty

You can now do a commercial drone course to gain your Remote Pilot Licence at University of Adelaide.

It's the first university in the country to offer an accredited drone course certified by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia.

The course runs for five days, and is conducted on University of Adelaide campuses, taught by a University of Adelaide team of CASA-certified drone operators and trainers.

"Drone technology is rapidly evolving and growing in popularity in a range of industries, from agriculture and mining through to engineering and defence," said Professor Lian Pin Koh, Director of the University's Unmanned Research Aircraft Facility that runs the course.

Professor Koh says the university has a history of using drones for a wide range of environmental and agricultural research applications, both within the country and internationally.

"As Australia continues to build a future focused on innovation and knowledge-intensive industries, we as a university are proud to contribute to the training of a highly-skilled workforce, enabling them to take full advantage of the emerging employment opportunities," Professor Koh says.

The course covers all practical and theory elements of CASA for a commercial drone license - including air legislation, aerodynamics, meteorology and flight training for both multi-rotor and fixed wing drones.

Initially just for students and staff, the course costs $3,500. It will be open to the public in August.

