Windows+Shift+S Has Changed My Life

I screenshot stuff. A lot. And it was only last week that I realised I'd been doing it all wrong.

Since the Windows 10 Creators Update rolled out a few months ago, users have had access to a new keyboard shortcut. That might not sound sexy, but once you realise exactly how damn useful it is if you screenshot a hell of a lot of stuff, you'll change your mind.

Pressing the Windows key, Shift, and S simultaneously is a shortcut straight into Windows 10's Snipping Tool, the screenshotting tool that's been available as a far, far superior alternative to a simple Print Screen since Windows Vista. If you screenshot a lot, you'll like this.

Now, this still isn't quite as versatile as macOS's Command key, Shift, and 3 (or 4) which will automatically capture a portion of the desktop or active window, and then save it straight to the desktop for you to share, but it's 90 per cent of the way there. And if you're screenshotting stuff to send it straight to Twitter or Hipchat or Messenger or email like I am, you don't need that desktop save in the first place.

For what it's worth, there are a few other hotkeys to keep in mind for your screenshotting needs as well: when you have Snipping Tool open in the background, Ctrl+Print Screen will bring it straight up and activate it. Alt+N will give you another go if you muck it up. And, of course, that ol' reliable Ctrl+S will save the results of your labor. [Windows]

Comments

  • blaket @blaket

    I've always preferred the snipping tool compared to the mac's one. The snipping tool automatically copies it to your clipboard whereas after you take it with the mac's tool, you then need to go to the desktop to get the image.

    1
  • pformagg @pformagg

    I've been using Windows Key> type SN > hit enter. Can do this in 1 sec. The new shortcut will save me 0.1sec.

    0
    • amfomy @amfomy

      brings up 'web results'. Must be a Windows 10 thing.

      0
      • pformagg @pformagg

        Yeah, Windows 10. The windows key becomes useful. You can still upgrade for free if you are using Windows 7 btw. Highly recommend.

        0
  • trembre @trembre

    Also noteworthy - on the Insert tab in Office applications you can do an insert screenshot, either full screen or snips. Particularly useful in Outlook where you want to insert a screenshot into your message.

    0
  • blake @blake

    Also useful to people who are unaware:
    Alt+Print Screen copies just the active window not the whole display.
    Saves on a lot of cropping.

    Last edited 24/07/17 5:28 pm
    0
    • pformagg @pformagg

      I've been cropped my triple monitor screenshots for years. Thanks for the new tip.

      0
  • amfomy @amfomy

    Mac's been doing it forever.
    Glad there's some functionality built into Windows now.

    0

