Which Game Of Thrones House Has The Most Fans Online?

Infographic: Which of the Game of Thrones houses has the biggest following — not in the world of Westeros, but on the 'net?

Coming to us from the guys at cuponation, it's utterly unsurprising that House Stark — you know, the quickly dwindling tribe that you've been rooting for since the start — has the most social media fans, with nearly 20 million fans around the globe.

Across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa — has 8.4 million fans alone, 40 per cent of the Stark total. But she's not the most-followed actor: that's Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, with 12.2 million followers. Maisie Williams, Arya, has 7 million.

  FnB Guest

    "Night gathers, and now my watch begins.
    It shall not end until my death.
    I shall take no wife, hold no lands, father no children.
    I shall wear no crowns and win no glory.
    I shall live and die at my post.
    I am the sword in the darkness.
    I am the watcher on the walls.
    I am the shield that guards the realms of men.
    I pledge my life and honor to the Night's Watch, for this night and all the nights to come."

