What New Modem Router Should I Buy?

Hi Gizmodo, are you able to recommend a good modem? I'm with Internode. I need a modem router, with wired ports and wireless, and support for naked DSL. In terms of the wi-fi area it needs to cover, I'm in a pretty small townhouse. Someone's buying it for me as a gift, so price is flexible. Thanks, Mork

Hi Mork,

There are a few questions you should answer whenever you're thinking of buying a new router or modem router — how much do you want to spend, how big is your house, and so on. If you're in a smallish townhouse, you won't necessarily need a multi-room setup like Google Wi-Fi or Netgear's Orbi, so a single powerful wi-fi router should be enough for your needs. If you want a modem router, your choices are a little more limited.

If someone else is paying, I'll make a couple of mid-priced suggestions for you. You can get a good wireless router at around the $200 price point in Australia, and a good modem router around the $300 price point. With that in mind, and the fact that you'll want a few wired ports as well as decent wireless for your Internode naked DSL connection, my first two suggestions would be the AVM Fritz!Box 7490, which Internode actually recommends and sells, and the Netgear Nighthawk D7000, a modem router version of the excellent R7000.

You could spend more and get something even gutsier like a Netgear D8500 or D-Link Taipan, but in a smaller house without a surfeit of devices connecting simultaneously, it would be overkill. Remember you can extend the range and coverage of your wireless network with extenders in the future, too. A mid-range router like the D7000 should be all that you need.

The most important thing with any router that you buy is that it's stable and consistent in its performance. I'd much rather spend a little while longer actually setting up my home wi-fi — rather than with a simple set-and-forget, one-size-fits-all router — to know that I won't have to muck around with the settings in the future. Wi-Fi is a tricky beast at the best of times, so you want something that just works — and I can vouch for both of these devices from personal experience.

  • belfrage @belfrage

    I moved away from these type of home grade products to more enterprise units.
    I'm using a Draytek Vigor 2120 for my NBN modem and then installed a UniFi AC Pro AP for my WiFi. It has been rock solid and so far has not had to be reset since installation over a year ago. Price all up was under $400.

    0
  • skrybe @skrybe

    I had a FritzBox 7490 and was sorely disappointed with it. It never worked as reliably or as fast as my on Netgear DG834. Which is really annoying considering how much newer and supposedly better the Fritzbox was. It was also extremely fussy when it came to line filters, I had to use the one supplied with it instead of the Telstra one I'd been using for ages with zero problems. Wasn't a fan of it's UI for changing settings either, though it was quite feature packed it certainly wasn't easy to tinker with.

    The Fritzbox ended up dying after a little more than 12 months. So, I'm not sure whether it was a faulty unit that had been faulty the whole time I was having problems or whether it was normal until it died.

    I went back to Netgear, using a D6300 now (and have been for quite some time). It worked fine with ADSL 2+ and it now serving as my wifi router on NBN. I'd happily give the latest Netgear modem/router a whirl when my current one expires.

    0
  • gizuser @gizuser

    I have a Pakedge RE2. It wasn't cheap, but it's the best router I've ever had. It's lightning fast, has plenty of power (I can see how much CPU it's using and it never goes beyond 10%) and has remote access baked in via Bakpack.

    0



