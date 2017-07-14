Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Hardcore Ryzen Threadripper CPU

Everything That Went Down At Malcolm Turnbull's Encryption Law Announcement

We Talk To Edgar Wright About 'Baby Driver'

Everything George Brandis Has To Say About Australia's New Encryption Laws

What Are 'Creepshots' And What Can We Do About Them?

Image: iStock

The “creepshot” is the latest trend concerning the non-consensual image-sharing of women.

A creepshot – a photo taken discreetly of women in public by men – is provoking questions concerning rights to privacy in public, and ethical concerns about technology and bodily autonomy.

What are ‘creepshots’?

MetaReddit/Creepshots defines creepshots as:

… the natural, raw sexiness of the subject without their vain attempts at putting on a show for the camera… Use stealth, cunning and deviousness to capture the beauty of your unsuspecting, chosen target.

A creepshot is focused on women’s clothed bodies. Images are sexually suggestive rather than sexually explicit, and are different from other forms of technology-facilitated sexual violence like revenge pornography, upskirting, and unsolicited dick pics. However, the term may be used interchangeably with sexually explicit practices.

The advent of technology has paved the way for devices like the shoe spy camera, camera pens, and Google Glass. These have made it easier for men to photograph unsuspecting women and share those images widely.

There are creepshot websites where men share and compare their images with other men.

Why do men do it?

There is limited research that looks at why men engage in this practice. However, a recent study exploring men’s sexual street harassment found that men felt it was a harmless and fun activity, that women enjoyed it, and that women deserved it.

Research has also found men engage in masculine bonding activities involving the sexual denigration of women. Such activities allow men to demonstrate hegemonic masculinity.

At this time we can only speculate why men might choose to take a creepshot. Perhaps it is a way they can bond with men and demonstrate masculinity. Perhaps they view it as harmless, or they have sexual entitlement to women’s bodies.

Or, perhaps it is another way to limit women’s access to public spaces.

Is it legal?

As MetaReddit/Creepshots contends:

… there is nothing here that breaks any laws. When you are in public, you do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy. We kindly ask women to respect our right to admire your bodies and stop complaining.

Creepshots are not illegal in Australia. The reasonable expectation to privacy does not include public spaces, nor are they considered sexual violence unless involving people under 18.

Discussion of a recent reddit controversy concerning creepshots.

The secretive nature of the creepshot also means women do not have the opportunity to confront perpetrators, and may put themselves at risk of aggressive retaliation.

Current legal options are limited, but include:

  • asking/reporting websites to take material down; or

  • demonstrating that the image is defamatory, has violated reasonable expectation to privacy, is an image of a person under 18, or is harassing and offensive.

Despite what some men say, the creepshot is harmful and not a victimless crime. Effort should be made to consider the role creepshots have in the denigration of women, and broader questions concerning privacy, the body, and public spaces.

The ConversationThe claim that admiration is the motivation seems wholly undermined by the effort that goes into hiding the practice.

Andrea Waling, Research Officer, La Trobe University

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • Almost Guest

    Soon to be followed by the Creep Glance in which men take a nearly imperceptibly short sometimes unintentional look at women in public.

    2
  • Be My Guest

    I mean, creep shoots are not just men taking photos of women. They are people taking photos of people, without the others "permission", which isn't needed in a public place. It might be because of hotness, or ridiculous shoe choice, or looking like their cousin, a cute animal they are carrying, or who knows what.

    1
    • skrybe @skrybe

      That said the Creepshots website (linked in the article) is all about sexually suggestive photos (sheer tops, short skirts, etc). It's not about cute puppies or ridiculous outfits. So yeah it's definitely creepy. I would also suspect though that a lot of the photos are staged rather than being genuine photos of a stranger. Which of course is a whole different kettle of fish.

      I do think it's wrong to take these sort of pics, but I'd question whether they are genuinely dangerous since they're not obscene or explicit. And lets be fair if you're walking down the road in yoga pants (male or female) how is someone seeing your butt and thinking "nice" different to someone seeing a photo of your butt and thinking "nice"?

      I'd be concerned that trying to legislate against "creepshots" would need wording that's so broad you couldn't take a photo of another person without their permission at all. eg: Trying to take a photo of a statue and a person walks by and gets snapped accidentally - creepshot. Trying to take a selfie and you get someone in the background - creepshot.

      I dunno... I don't like the idea that people are doing it but I think it's something that would cause problems trying to stop.

      0
  • tallinex @tallinex

    Once again straight men are following in the footsteps of the gays. Gay men have been doing this (but photos of men) since cameras were attached to phones, sharing pix of hot guys on the train and at the café with their gay friends.

    0
    • matt0 @matt0

      I've got female mates who take sneaky pics and vids of guys and share them on Snapchat all the time. Been doing it for years now and still annoying me with "melbourne tram hottie" or "sexy barista" etc etc.

      It's not just men that do this!

      0
  • jaded @jaded

    Wow! Just wow!

    So now street photography is a form of sexual violence. I guess I should delete my Lightroom catalogue before someone calls the cops because it contains a collection thousands of "rapes" of men, women and children.

    Please!

    0
    • djbear @djbear

      Jaded, Defender of creeps everywhere. Did you take an upskirt picture of a teenage girl? Be sure to hire jaded because he loves that shit.

      -1
      • jaded @jaded

        Not defending anybody. This article suggests that taking photos of people in a public place without their permission is a form of sexual assault.

        Now, do you honestly believe you are sexually assaulted every time your image is captured by a security camera?

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au climate-change renewable-energy the-conversation

The Electricity Sector Needs To Cut Carbon By 45% By 2030 To Keep Australia On Track

Our new ClimateWorks Australia report, released today, shows that the electricity sector needs to deliver a much greater cut than the 28 per cent emissions reduction modelled in the Finkel Review if Australia is to meet its overall climate target for 2030.
au feature microsoft microsoft-surface-book surface-book

Can You Spot The Surface Book In These Pictures? Neither Could I

This is one corner of my little home office. In the lower left corner of the bookshelves, I have three or four shelves dedicated to some of the tech I keep long-term. a Surface Book, some Bluetooth speakers, Wi-Fi routers and the like. But I've been searching for the Surface Book for a couple of weeks, and couldn't find it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles