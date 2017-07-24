WD's First Portable SSD: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

Image: Western Digital

Western Digital's My Passport SSD promises to be the company's fastest portable drive yet - especially designed content creators and tech enthusiasts, it boasts "exceptional" speed and portability to manage massive files on the go.

Here's all the details on where you can grab one, and what it will set you back.

The My Passport SSD is promising speeds of up to 515 MB/s, has a USB Type-C port and is USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) ready with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and an adapter to use with the more traditional USB Type-A ports.

It works on PC and Mac, has 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection, and is also 6.5-foot drop tested for shock-resistance to withstand 1500G of force. But I wouldn't test that out if I were you. It does come with a three year limited warranty.

It comes in 1$199/256GB, $329/512GB and $649/1T versions, and is available at Officeworks from today.