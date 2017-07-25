Watch The First Six Minutes Of Baby Driver, Then Go See The Whole Movie

Baby Driver is my jam. I've seen it twice, and I want to go see it again. If you haven't seen it, watch the opening scene from the movie, and you'll get why I like it so much.

If you want to skip straight to the driving, just jump to 2:30 in. But, for my money, seeing old mate Ansel Elgort having a bit of a car dance to Jon Spencer Blues Explosion is well worth it. [YouTube]