Watch Tesla's Final Unveiling Of The Model 3, Right Here

It's been a long time coming, but the day is finally here. Tesla is properly introducing the final, production-ready version of its Model 3 affordable-ish electric car to the world. Here's where you can tune in and watch along.

Update, 1:30PM 29/7/17: Here's Tesla's live stream. Tesla has restricted the stream from being embedded anywhere else. Click on that link to watch it directly.

Here's our live blog. Come join in!

We'll update this article with an embedded live stream and a link to somewhere you can watch directly, as soon as it's available. The event itself kicks off at 1:45PM AEST today — two hours from this post going live. We'll also be live blogging the unveiling, so stay tuned.

Here's A Closer Look At The Production Tesla Model 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the very first production Model 3 on his personal Twitter two weeks ago, and since then we haven't heard very much about it. Tesla is probably holding out for its big delivery event this upcoming week, but a Tesla fan has already managed to get a close up video of the car.

Tesla's New Model 3: Everything You Need To Know

We're live-blogging the launch of Tesla Motors' new Model 3 — which promises to be the first affordable long-range electric car in Australia. Come join in, and watch with us!

Everything We Think We Know About Tesla's Model 3

Tesla's Model 3 is being introduced to the world today. Before we learn everything for sure, though, let's make some early predictions. Here are our best guesses, gleaned from a couple of years of rumours and strategic leaks and unguarded Elon Musk tweets.

