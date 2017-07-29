Watch Tesla's Final Unveiling Of The Model 3, Right Here

Image: Supplied

It's been a long time coming, but the day is finally here. Tesla is properly introducing the final, production-ready version of its Model 3 affordable-ish electric car to the world. Here's where you can tune in and watch along.

Update, 1:30PM 29/7/17: Here's Tesla's live stream. Tesla has restricted the stream from being embedded anywhere else. Click on that link to watch it directly.

Here's our live blog. Come join in!

We'll update this article with an embedded live stream and a link to somewhere you can watch directly, as soon as it's available. The event itself kicks off at 1:45PM AEST today — two hours from this post going live. We'll also be live blogging the unveiling, so stay tuned.

Watch the first Model 3 handovers on https://t.co/7Ol1Bw0ZaG this Friday at 8:45pm PT pic.twitter.com/b00OZGviNK — Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 26, 2017

