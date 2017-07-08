US Company Wants You To Snort Cocoa And Guarana, Because That Sounds Like A Great Idea

Image: YouTube

Outside of medical reasons, putting stuff up your nose is generally a bad idea. Yet, it's a thing people willing do, with illicit substances among the top candidates, followed closely by fingers and crayons. Well, if you like snorting, but don't want the legal or financial burdens of a certain other powders, it looks like you can substitute chocolate. Yes, this is a real thing.

A US company called Legal Lean has started selling a product called "Coco Loko", a snuffable compound made of guarana, taurine, gingko biloba and of course, cacao.

Legal Lean founder Nick Anderson, talking with the Washington Post's Abha Bhattarai, says he was inspired by the "chocolate-snorting trend" in Europe and wanted to make and sell his own concoction:

That led him to invest $10,000 into creating his own “raw cacao snuff.” It took about 10 tries over two months to come up with the mixture, which was created by an Orlando-based supplement company. “Some versions, they just burned too much,” Anderson said. “Other times they looked gray and dull, or didn’t have enough stimulants.” The effects of the cacao-based powder, he said, last about 30 minutes to an hour, and are “almost like an energy-drink feeling, like you’re euphoric but also motivated to get things done.”

If you want some idea of what Coco Loko is like, a series of exceedingly terrible reviews are available on the product's website.

The Legal Lean store appears to ship to Australia, if you're keen to give it a try.

[Washington Post]