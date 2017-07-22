Time To Say Goodbye Forever To YouTube's Video Editor

The Latest Defenders Trailer Is Here, And It's Kickarse

Google is more than happy to put its weaker and less-used services out to pasture. Come September, we'll have another casualty — YouTube's web-based video editor, which made its debut seven years ago.

September 20 marks the end of not only the video editor, but photo slideshows as well.

While Google doesn't offer any concrete reasons for dropping the features, it's easy enough to read between the lines:

There are many free and paid third-party editing tools available if you’re looking for new editing software. Consider visiting one of our forums and community platforms to see what other creators are using.

And it has a point. Back in 2010, your options for video editors were rather limited, unless you had a couple of grand to spend or were willing to fight user-unfriendly interfaces and workflows provided by open source and free options.

These days? Take your pick.

The good news is, enhancements such as trim and blur won't be going anywhere and as long as you publish any unfinished editing projects before the September 20 deadline, they'll go through fine.

[Google Support, via gHacks]

  Boo Boo Kitty

    It was convenient, but it would compress the hell out of the sources, then add the usual YouTube compression and you can end up with a crappy looking video due solely to Youtube.

