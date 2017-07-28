This Month In Dashcams: Hey, That's The Name Of The Show

Here Are Australia's Best Mobile Broadband Plans

Video: Put them in charge of a couple of tons of metal, plastic and petrol, and people do some stupid things. Dash Cam Owners Australia has put together another compilation of Australians being morons on our roads — and this month, [Ron Howard voice] hey, that's the name of the show!

More than any other, this month's Dashcams features people saying "yep, that's going on Dashcams." Good on you, guys, you've earned it.

One other piece of advice for anyone watching: hey, don't ever stop and try to reverse on a freeway onramp. You're going to die and also have a bad time. Previously:

