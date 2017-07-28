This Month In Dashcams: Hey, That's The Name Of The Show

Video: Put them in charge of a couple of tons of metal, plastic and petrol, and people do some stupid things. Dash Cam Owners Australia has put together another compilation of Australians being morons on our roads — and this month, [Ron Howard voice] hey, that's the name of the show!
More than any other, this month's Dashcams features people saying "yep, that's going on Dashcams." Good on you, guys, you've earned it.
One other piece of advice for anyone watching: hey, don't ever stop and try to reverse on a freeway onramp. You're going to die and also have a bad time. Previously:
This Month In Dashcams: How Do Red Lights Even Work?
This Month In Dashcams: The 'We F**ked Up' Bumper Catch-Up Edition
This Month In Dashcams: In Australia, We Drive On The Left
This Month In Dashcams: It's Not About How You Stand By Your Car
This Month In Dashcams: Crashes, Crashes, Crashes
This Month In Dashcams: Um, It's A Red Light
This Month In Dashcams: A 10-For-1 Red Light Special
[YouTube]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink