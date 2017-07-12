This Is The Best Slow-Mo Guys Video Ever

Malteasers sponsored the Slow Mo Guys to make a slow-mo video. Of them shooting Malteasers at things through a giant compressed air cannon. And the results are every bit as beautiful and delicious as you'd expect.
The Malteaser cuts out a perfectly circular slice of the soft drink can. The Malteaser goes through a table tennis paddle. Malteasers destroy three panes of safety glass.
Anyone else hungry for some Malteasers? [YouTube]
Looks to me as though the Malteasers are just punching a hole in the watermelon and the compressed air is inflating/exploding the watermelon.