Can You Spot The Surface Book In These Pictures? Neither Could I

Deals: Learn To Actually Use Excel. For Real This Time. At 90% Off.

This Is The Best Slow-Mo Guys Video Ever

Cards Against Humanity 'For Her': It's Pink, And Costs $5 More

This Is The Best Slow-Mo Guys Video Ever

Malteasers sponsored the Slow Mo Guys to make a slow-mo video. Of them shooting Malteasers at things through a giant compressed air cannon. And the results are every bit as beautiful and delicious as you'd expect.

The Malteaser cuts out a perfectly circular slice of the soft drink can. The Malteaser goes through a table tennis paddle. Malteasers destroy three panes of safety glass.

Anyone else hungry for some Malteasers? [YouTube]

Comments

  • jokemeister @jokemeister

    Looks to me as though the Malteasers are just punching a hole in the watermelon and the compressed air is inflating/exploding the watermelon.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

australia batman batman-and-harley-quinn cosplay guns harley-quinn io9 police the-joker

Police Shoot Unarmed Batman Cosplayers At Australian Sex Party

Australian police shot a man dressed as the Joker and a woman dressed as Harley Quinn early Saturday morning after being called to the nightclub Inflation where a costumed sex party was taking place.
au feature nest nest-australia nest-cam nest-cam-indoor nest-cam-outdoor nest-protect

Nest Protect, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor: Australian Price & Release Date

Nest just launched in Australia, and its Google-connected, Alphabet-backed smart home products want to make your life safer and more comfortable. Here's how much you'll pay for one or more of Nest's new connected home gadgets, and when and how you'll be able to get hold of one.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles