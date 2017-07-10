They Are Never Going To Stop Making 'Saw' Movies

Image: Supplied

Never.

Ever.

Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all time. So of course, there's another film on the way - and it is promising to take the Jigsaw killer's signature brand of twisted scenarios "to the next level".

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig (Undead, Daybreakers, Predestination and the upcoming Winchester starring Helen Mirren), Jigsaw stars Tobin Bell, Mandela Van Peebles and Laura Vandervoort. It will be in cinemas November 2, with Halloween advance screenings on October 31.

Here's the first official teaser poster:

Image: Supplied

The Spierig Brothers will be at San Diego Comic Con for a "Reinventing Horror" panel on July 21, and Tobin Bell will be there to sign autographs, too.