The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

You use your phone a lot. It runs out of battery. You cry. Solve that.

I've spent a lot of time testing a lot of USB power banks, USB batteries, portable USB chargers or whatever you want to call them. I use a lot of gadgets, and I use a lot of power, and I have an obsessive need to keep everything topped up to a 100 per cent charge. Over my years of testing, these are my absolute favourite portable USB power banks.

I know it's a weird thing to have a favourite of, but it's like a good pair of shoes. A good power bank is reliable, does exactly what you need, and doesn't get in the way. And that means no funky shapes, no flimsy designs — just a box full of batteries that works every time you need it to.

I don't mean for this to be the be all and end all of USB battery hot takes, though. I'm pretty confident of my top picks, but do you disagree? Is there a better one out there that you've used? If you've got any other suggestions, feel free to drop them into the comments!

Cygnett ChargeUp (10,000mAh)

Image: Cygnett

The $99.95 Cygnett ChargeUp is a rubberised power bank with a strong plastic shell and a tiny LED display near its power button. It has two USB-A ports for charging at a total power output of 4.2 amps (2 ports at 10.5 Watts, 5V 2.1A) so you'll be able to top up two power-hungry devices at a reasonable pace simultaneously. Recharging happens over its microUSB port.

It's the smallest and slimmest of the three here, and has curved edges that mean it won't scratch your phone screen if you're keeping the two in the same pocket while it charges. Its coup de grace, though, is that small screen that shows you the percentage of its state of charge: the best possible way to find out how many more boosts you have in store for your phone.

Cygnett sells the ChargeUp in 10,000mAh, 6000mAh and 4000mAh capacities with that very useful state-of-charge display, and as a Sport version that's a little chunkier and more rugged but without any status read-out on how full or empty it is. And there's also a small Pocket version that has a built-in microUSB cable.

[Cygnett ChargeUp]

Tronsmart Presto (10,400mAh)

Image: Tronsmart

The circa-$50 Tronsmart Presto is the cheapest of this set of three, but it's not the least technologically advanced. If you're blasting through charges for multiple devices over and over, you'll really like the fact that the Presto is Quick Charge 3.0 (15 Watts, 5V 3A) compliant through USB-C — so it'll charge itself very quickly from any half-decent wall charger, and then deliver that charge just as fast to your phone.

I use the Tronsmart Presto with my sexy sexy Belkin DuraTek USB-C cable and it is phenomenally good at quickly charging two things: my Telstra Nighthawk M1 hotspot and my Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. Both have pretty good battery life on their own, but I am the definition of heavy user, and the USB-C charging means they both get topped up very quickly.

Only one caveat: the Presto is quite large, a little bit ugly, and it's only available in a 10,400mAh capacity. [Tronsmart Presto]

Belkin Mixit (10,000mAh)

Image: Belkin

The $119.95 Belkin Mixit is a sturdy piece of kit. It's wrapped in a metal shell, has two USB-A power output ports and microUSB recharging, and supports 4.8 amps' (2 ports at 12 Watts, 5V 2.4A) total output — which means you can charge two devices simultaneously at the full potential of the (regular, non-Quick Charge, non-proprietary) USB standard.

The bets feature of the Mixit is that if you're charging a microUSB phone, you can keep that cable hidden away and charge your phone when you need it, then charge the power bank itself from any wall outlet. Plus, you can buy one in gold. Why would you not want one in gold?

You can buy the Mixit in a USB-C version too, although only in a 6600mAh battery size. Without the integrated charging cable, you can also find the Mixit in 10,000mAh, 6600mAh and 4000mAh capacities. [Belkin Mixit]

  • okibi @okibi

    I'd like to use one as a set and forget UPS for a USB powered device. If the power goes out and both the power bank and USB device is fully drained. Once power is restored, I don't want to have to press a power button before the PowerBank recharges and/or before it powers up the USB device. Will any of these do that?

    Last edited 11/05/17 11:56 am
    0
    • toliman @toliman

      yeah, there's the xiaomi battery packs for $20-$30, they feature pass-through charging. It's not full rate pass-through though, you'll get 500mah (regular USB charging rate) out while the powerpack is charging, and 1ah (tablet/ipad charging) when it's discharging.

      It's definitely useful, it's not common, and brands sometimes remove passthrough when they update the model.

      Another alternative is the Anker Fusion, which is a USB 2amp wall charger with a 5000mah battery inside for ~$50.

      1
  • hayashi-kun @hayashi-kun

    Not sure if you can get Anker products in Australia, but they are so much better (and cheaper) than those you've listed.

    0
    • More information? Guest

      Apart from price, what makes them better?

      0
      • hayashi-kun @hayashi-kun

        Nice design, lightweight, small in size and comes with a soft material case. Also, the battery cells are made by Panasonic.

        0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      I've tried a couple of Anker ones, but they didn't grab me. They're a pain to get shipped over from Amazon too.

      1
      • hayashi-kun @hayashi-kun

        Fair enough. I got mine in Japan so it was cheap and I had no hassles.

        0
    • darylcheshire @darylcheshire

      I have an Anker stand, so you can probably buy the batteries.

      0
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    I saw someone advertising a "USB-C power bank" the other day.

    Isn't changing the chord over on your current pb good enough?

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Hmm. I think the different name and value (if this is what it is) comes from when you have a power bank like the Tronsmart, which charges itself and the connected device at 5V 3A 15 Watts when using USB-C.

      0
  • fishhead1982 @fishhead1982

    I have the Cygnett and my only complete is the LCD screen.It'd be great if it wasn't always on because it is so freaking bright.

    0
  • cjdacka @cjdacka

    The best ones you can buy are the Xiaomi Power banks. I love mine. 16,000mAH

    2
    • tazza @tazza

      Yeah I have the 10,400mAh and really like it. It was also cheaper than the ones listed. Although, watch out if you buy them on eBay (or really, any powerbank). There are heaps of fake ones which look pretty much exactly like the real thing.

      2
    • slymonkey @slymonkey

      Totally agree. I've had 2 10,000mAH Power Bank 2s and they've been great. First one died due to my own fault. it drowned in Redbull. Bought them both from Banggood for $25USD and free shipping. Took about 3 weeks to arrive as I assume it was literally shipped.

      2
      • furyz @furyz

        I have two of the first version 10,000mah Power Banks from Xiaomi and they are both still running strong. Excellent value and great performance. I would happily get the Power Bank 2 or Power Bank 3 whenever it comes out if either of my current ones die.

        0
  • philip82c @philip82c

    I went through a lot of trial and error finding a good usb-c powerbank for my Nexus 6P and ended up with the Tronsmart, it's by far the best powerbank (and really the only good one) if you have a usb-c quickcharge phone.

    0
  • dsgfh @dsgfh

    Since I bought a switch, and travel a bit for work, I picked up the Jackery Force 420 Pro 20100mAh. USB-C & enough power for my tablet, switch & phone on a trip. Not a light option though.
    I looked at the Belkin, but for USB-C still needing to charge with Micro-USB was a turnoff.

    Last edited 11/05/17 8:15 pm
    0
    • StephenF Guest

      Think my jackery force 420 is excellent as well. Takes a while to fully charge, have a shed solar charge setup where I can charge devices including the jackery when needed. Haven't had any problems with it (the jackery). I don't have the pro version, just the force 420.

      1
  • dknigs @dknigs

    My 6000mah cygnett chargeup didn't even last six months without issues, and 8 without being useless. Unfortunately I bought it with my brother for the buy 2 discount at JB and he lost the receipt.

    Now it discharges to 98% and turns off. If I plug it in to charge it turns back on and allows me to use it another couple of percent before turning off. His does the same but let's him get into the 70's.

    0
  • rubik @rubik

    Are you 1.8 metres tall, or are you 18000 millimetres tall? 10000mA/hr is 10A/hr. "Ten amp hour." not "Ten thousand milli amp hour". Lets dispense with the ridiculous units shall we? Or should we use picoamp-hour and have even more useless zeroes to deal with?

    0
    • Lexx Guest

      I'd probably say 187cm instead of 1.87 metres. Nothing to have an aneurysm over though.

      0
  • thefong @thefong

    I have an Aukey 30000mah USB C powerbank. $60 delivered from an Amazon deal. Your list of the 3 best is seriously lacking in decent reasons for any of those to be the best at anything beyond mediocrity.

    0
  • Somerandomahole Guest

    I got a Qualcomm 15600 mAh as it was one of the few with a DC outlet. Coupled with a DC cord for the surface pro and I can charge my laptop too. Great for long haul flights.

    0
  • Not a Frenchwoman Guest

    "Coup de grace"????? I think you mean "pièce de résistance".

    0

