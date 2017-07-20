The Limit Of Human Understanding, Explained With Cats

Video: What if the solution to quantum gravity and faster-than-light travel were right in front of us, but we just can't grasp them, and never will?
Language warning.
Also, existential crisis warning.
[Source]
Video: What if the solution to quantum gravity and faster-than-light travel were right in front of us, but we just can't grasp them, and never will?
Language warning.
Also, existential crisis warning.
[Source]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink