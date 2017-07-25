The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 2

Former NBN Chief Says Full Fibre Would Be Just As Cheap As Fibre To The Curb

Image: HBO ./ Game of Thrones

It's that time again! If you've been creeping around the office all day trying not to spoil the most recent Game Of Thrones episode for your coworkers who may be a bit behind, jump on in here and have a look at what the rest of the internet thinks about Episode 2: Stormborn.

Now I don't know about you guys, but I find Daenerys's one of the least interesting in the show, but because the episode's called 'Stormborn' of course we're going to start with her. First up, Dany brings up some concerns that she probably should have raised before she sailed to Westeros with Varys...

But, more importantly, let's talk about how many powerful women are sitting in that war room!

And not just that war room, but the entirety of Westeros right now.

Back to Daenerys — she's summoned Jon Snow to her, which apparently makes a whole lot of shippers happy.

Others are more excited about some different partnerships, though.

Personally, there's only one moment this episode that I will applaud Jon Snow for.

Next we have a touching moment with Grey Worm and Missandei that some people thought was a waste of time. Still, this is Game of Thrones and Season 7 has been sorely lacking in sex scenes so far.

But... did they forget something?

Back in the Citadel, Sam is determined to one-up his super gross scene from last week. People were grudgingly impressed.

Some people are kinda concerned how Jorah's going to look post-surgery, though.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones' MVP has returned...

But this isn't the only reunion we're getting.

Down with the Greyjoys and the Sand Snakes, shit starts going down. People are ambivalent about the seasons' first major deaths...

Euron himself is happy about it of course.

Yara, on the other hand, is not.

How could you be with a brother like that?

Some of us can relate, though.

I think this summed up episode 2 pretty succinctly:

