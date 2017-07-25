The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 2

Image: HBO ./ Game of Thrones

It's that time again! If you've been creeping around the office all day trying not to spoil the most recent Game Of Thrones episode for your coworkers who may be a bit behind, jump on in here and have a look at what the rest of the internet thinks about Episode 2: Stormborn.

Now I don't know about you guys, but I find Daenerys's one of the least interesting in the show, but because the episode's called 'Stormborn' of course we're going to start with her. First up, Dany brings up some concerns that she probably should have raised before she sailed to Westeros with Varys...

Daenerys: did you try to have me killed?

Varys: omg that was like one time — Sansa sᴛᴀʀᴋ (@TheDove_Stark) July 24, 2017

But, more importantly, let's talk about how many powerful women are sitting in that war room!

Can we all admit how badass it is to have Daenerys Targaryen, Olenna Tyrell, Ellaria Sand, and Yara Greyjoy plotting war? #GoT — James Chase Sanchez (@JChaseSanchez) July 24, 2017

And not just that war room, but the entirety of Westeros right now.

Back to Daenerys — she's summoned Jon Snow to her, which apparently makes a whole lot of shippers happy.

So, next week Jon and Daenerys are gonna meet?! I'm not freaking out or anything! #GoTS7 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wRyyX2pUzg — Patrícia (@PICS92) July 24, 2017

Others are more excited about some different partnerships, though.

Everybody excited about Jon & Daenerys meeting while I've been here 7 years waiting for him & Arya to reunite #Gameofthrones #gots7 pic.twitter.com/3CFS57KKOe — Giada| House Stark🐺 (@leilupo_giada) July 24, 2017

Okay but seeing Daenerys defend Tyrion and seeing Tyrion defending Jon is everything! I loved it! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7oDSrIMU2b — Kimberley (@xHarleyKimx) July 24, 2017

These two standing up for each other pic.twitter.com/zuY3zeOYPh — Daenerys Targaryen🐲 (@DanyUnburnt) July 24, 2017

Personally, there's only one moment this episode that I will applaud Jon Snow for.

Raise your hand if you're still thinking about Jon's righteous anger on @GameOfThrones last night 🙋 #TheWhiteWolf pic.twitter.com/GqqvYdh0dr — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) July 24, 2017

Next we have a touching moment with Grey Worm and Missandei that some people thought was a waste of time. Still, this is Game of Thrones and Season 7 has been sorely lacking in sex scenes so far.

Grey Worm walking into the Dragonstone throne room the next morning. #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/sFzliaybDQ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 24, 2017

But... did they forget something?

Did anyone else keep thinking 'Why haven't they shut the door?!' through that whole Greyworm and Missandei scene? #GoT #GoTS7ep2 — George Alborn (@GeorgeAlborn) July 24, 2017

Back in the Citadel, Sam is determined to one-up his super gross scene from last week. People were grudgingly impressed.

WHY YALL GOTTA ZOOM IN ON THE GREY SCALE ON SER JORAH OH MY GOD WHY #demthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/7RRUwVZIO5 — Amazing Amy 🥀 (@MiaGotBands) July 24, 2017

Next week in The Increasingly Disgusting Misadventures Of Samwell Tarly: Sam, oh, I don't know, sorts the archmaester's earwax collection? — Erik Adams (@ErikMAdams) July 25, 2017

Gotta applaud Game of Thrones for one of the grossest scene transitions in TV history pic.twitter.com/8lX3aU8igl — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) July 24, 2017

Is the Jorah surgery scene cut straight to the eating pie scene a top 3 transition in television history? #talkthethrones — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) July 24, 2017

Some people are kinda concerned how Jorah's going to look post-surgery, though.

Jorah gonna be returning to Dany all like "Khaleesi, I am healed" pic.twitter.com/Sr6X4HeYaG — Phil Bicking (@p_Red) July 24, 2017

Jorah being taken back to see Daenerys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lxHhxDyQIx — Rogan Devlin (@RoganDevlin) July 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones' MVP has returned...

Honestly the MVP was Hot Pie because despite all the shit going on he's living comfortably with his stable job. #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/xRDzhSHmYr — Jon Winterfell (@JonWinterfall) July 24, 2017

After last night's @GameOfThrones, my money's on Hot Pie as the one who winds up sitting on the Iron Throne. He's a survivor. And he cooks. pic.twitter.com/HoeMal7UO0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 24, 2017

But this isn't the only reunion we're getting.

When I thought Nymeria is going to rip Arya's face, but instead she ripped my heart 😢 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/euguEjTgA7 — Justine Bolinas (@tinbolinas23) July 24, 2017

Arya: come with me

Nymeria: HBO doesn't have the budget pic.twitter.com/Z0viCGf5PF — dracaras (@AfricanKhaIeesi) July 24, 2017

I've waited 7 seasons for Arya and Nymeria's reunion just to get my heart broken 💔 #GoT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/2wphw4trHz — Sammy (@sammyjlaw) July 24, 2017

Game Of Thrones: "Stormborn" (2017)

(dir. Mark Mylod) pic.twitter.com/knY2XPvlf3 — Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) July 24, 2017

Down with the Greyjoys and the Sand Snakes, shit starts going down. People are ambivalent about the seasons' first major deaths...

All that buildup for the Sandsnakes and their revenge of Oberyn and this is it? #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/n7DK6ZXfba — Nola Darling Nikki (@OroTheBayMonro) July 24, 2017

Me watching that ending, trying to balance my indifference for the show's Sand Snakes w. my love for Yara and hatred of Euron #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XHPoZHb9OH — tyler breitfeller ✨ (@tbreitfeller) July 24, 2017

Euron himself is happy about it of course.

Yara, on the other hand, is not.

Enjoy the episode tonight dear UK! For those who've already seen it...this face says it all...! Or does it..!? Oooooh tease tease tease! Happy viewing 😘😉 @hbo #GoT A post shared by Gemma Whelan (@gemwhelan) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

How could you be with a brother like that?

Running away from responsibility like Theon Greyjoy pic.twitter.com/PpYjFYUqmI — Tony Ravioli (@mollatemitutti) July 24, 2017

When Yara says Theon will be his protector and when the moment to protect comes Theon is like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pp1ipGueNN — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 24, 2017

Yara Greyjoy: Theon, help me!

Theon Greyjoy: My names Reek, and this is lookin' bleak #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AynBh2HAjH — Stephen Thomas (@stevetoosmoov) July 24, 2017

Some of us can relate, though.

Life: *slight inconvenience*

Me: *pulls a Theon* — Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) July 24, 2017

I think this summed up episode 2 pretty succinctly:

Some people like Game of Thrones for the plot, the characters, or the action. I like it cuz it's got neat animals and is pro-cunnilingus. — Marty Sliva (@McBiggitty) July 25, 2017