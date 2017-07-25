The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 2

It's that time again! If you've been creeping around the office all day trying not to spoil the most recent Game Of Thrones episode for your coworkers who may be a bit behind, jump on in here and have a look at what the rest of the internet thinks about Episode 2: Stormborn.
Now I don't know about you guys, but I find Daenerys's one of the least interesting in the show, but because the episode's called 'Stormborn' of course we're going to start with her. First up, Dany brings up some concerns that she probably should have raised before she sailed to Westeros with Varys...
Daenerys: did you try to have me killed?
Varys: omg that was like one time
— Sansa sᴛᴀʀᴋ (@TheDove_Stark) July 24, 2017
But, more importantly, let's talk about how many powerful women are sitting in that war room!
Can we all admit how badass it is to have Daenerys Targaryen, Olenna Tyrell, Ellaria Sand, and Yara Greyjoy plotting war? #GoT
— James Chase Sanchez (@JChaseSanchez) July 24, 2017
And not just that war room, but the entirety of Westeros right now.
Who run the world?!#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wqvnpJRPv4
— Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys) July 24, 2017
Back to Daenerys — she's summoned Jon Snow to her, which apparently makes a whole lot of shippers happy.
So, next week Jon and Daenerys are gonna meet?! I'm not freaking out or anything! #GoTS7 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wRyyX2pUzg
— Patrícia (@PICS92) July 24, 2017
Others are more excited about some different partnerships, though.
Everybody excited about Jon & Daenerys meeting while I've been here 7 years waiting for him & Arya to reunite #Gameofthrones #gots7 pic.twitter.com/3CFS57KKOe
— Giada| House Stark🐺 (@leilupo_giada) July 24, 2017
Okay but seeing Daenerys defend Tyrion and seeing Tyrion defending Jon is everything! I loved it! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7oDSrIMU2b
— Kimberley (@xHarleyKimx) July 24, 2017
These two standing up for each other pic.twitter.com/zuY3zeOYPh
— Daenerys Targaryen🐲 (@DanyUnburnt) July 24, 2017
Personally, there's only one moment this episode that I will applaud Jon Snow for.
Raise your hand if you're still thinking about Jon's righteous anger on @GameOfThrones last night 🙋 #TheWhiteWolf pic.twitter.com/GqqvYdh0dr
— Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) July 24, 2017
Next we have a touching moment with Grey Worm and Missandei that some people thought was a waste of time. Still, this is Game of Thrones and Season 7 has been sorely lacking in sex scenes so far.
Greyworm's speech got me like 😭 #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/JgsM1QXJ3w
— Shannon de Cógáin (@shanruss07) July 24, 2017
Greyworm 😂 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/W8E7E3qUCn
— Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) July 24, 2017
Grey Worm walking into the Dragonstone throne room the next morning. #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/sFzliaybDQ
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 24, 2017
Grey worm scene #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/n8PhXlBue6
— Dante (@DanteGamarra) July 24, 2017
But... did they forget something?
Did anyone else keep thinking 'Why haven't they shut the door?!' through that whole Greyworm and Missandei scene? #GoT #GoTS7ep2
— George Alborn (@GeorgeAlborn) July 24, 2017
Back in the Citadel, Sam is determined to one-up his super gross scene from last week. People were grudgingly impressed.
WHY YALL GOTTA ZOOM IN ON THE GREY SCALE ON SER JORAH OH MY GOD WHY #demthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/7RRUwVZIO5
— Amazing Amy 🥀 (@MiaGotBands) July 24, 2017
Me watching Ser Jorah right now... #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Xz6pW09SoF
— MJA (@MJADetBos) July 24, 2017
Next week in The Increasingly Disgusting Misadventures Of Samwell Tarly: Sam, oh, I don't know, sorts the archmaester's earwax collection?
— Erik Adams (@ErikMAdams) July 25, 2017
Gotta applaud Game of Thrones for one of the grossest scene transitions in TV history pic.twitter.com/8lX3aU8igl
— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) July 24, 2017
Is the Jorah surgery scene cut straight to the eating pie scene a top 3 transition in television history? #talkthethrones
— Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) July 24, 2017
Some people are kinda concerned how Jorah's going to look post-surgery, though.
Jorah gonna be returning to Dany all like "Khaleesi, I am healed" pic.twitter.com/Sr6X4HeYaG
— Phil Bicking (@p_Red) July 24, 2017
Jorah being taken back to see Daenerys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lxHhxDyQIx
— Rogan Devlin (@RoganDevlin) July 24, 2017
Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones' MVP has returned...
Honestly the MVP was Hot Pie because despite all the shit going on he's living comfortably with his stable job. #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/xRDzhSHmYr
— Jon Winterfell (@JonWinterfall) July 24, 2017
After last night's @GameOfThrones, my money's on Hot Pie as the one who winds up sitting on the Iron Throne. He's a survivor. And he cooks. pic.twitter.com/HoeMal7UO0
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 24, 2017
But this isn't the only reunion we're getting.
They are back:
1. Hot Pie
2. Nymeria
3. Reek (Poor Theon!)#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #GoTS7
— Jon Targaryen (@YourKingJon) July 24, 2017
When I thought Nymeria is going to rip Arya's face, but instead she ripped my heart 😢 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/euguEjTgA7
— Justine Bolinas (@tinbolinas23) July 24, 2017
Arya: come with me
Nymeria: HBO doesn't have the budget pic.twitter.com/Z0viCGf5PF
— dracaras (@AfricanKhaIeesi) July 24, 2017
Nymeria to Arya: #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FIfCcRQap3
— PBF (@This_Here_Girl) July 24, 2017
I've waited 7 seasons for Arya and Nymeria's reunion just to get my heart broken 💔 #GoT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/2wphw4trHz
— Sammy (@sammyjlaw) July 24, 2017
Game Of Thrones: "Stormborn" (2017)
(dir. Mark Mylod) pic.twitter.com/knY2XPvlf3
— Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) July 24, 2017
Down with the Greyjoys and the Sand Snakes, shit starts going down. People are ambivalent about the seasons' first major deaths...
All that buildup for the Sandsnakes and their revenge of Oberyn and this is it? #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/n7DK6ZXfba
— Nola Darling Nikki (@OroTheBayMonro) July 24, 2017
Me watching that ending, trying to balance my indifference for the show's Sand Snakes w. my love for Yara and hatred of Euron #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XHPoZHb9OH
— tyler breitfeller ✨ (@tbreitfeller) July 24, 2017
Euron himself is happy about it of course.
Can only say one thing... there will be blood!!! ENJOY!!! #GOT #GameOfThrones #EuronGreyjoy #WhatIsDeadMayNeverDie #HBO
— Pilou Asbaek (@PilouAsbaek) July 23, 2017
Yara, on the other hand, is not.
How could you be with a brother like that?
Running away from responsibility like Theon Greyjoy pic.twitter.com/PpYjFYUqmI
— Tony Ravioli (@mollatemitutti) July 24, 2017
When Yara says Theon will be his protector and when the moment to protect comes Theon is like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pp1ipGueNN
— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) July 24, 2017
Theon thinking hard about saving Yara#Greyjoy#GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/wfwJ1vWZwn
— Tiquet Wan (@TiquetWan) July 24, 2017
Yara Greyjoy: Theon, help me!
Theon Greyjoy: My names Reek, and this is lookin' bleak #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AynBh2HAjH
— Stephen Thomas (@stevetoosmoov) July 24, 2017
Yara Greyjoy: Theon! help me, please!
Theon: pic.twitter.com/PIkFU51HgS
— Dua Chipa (@axelgxmxnxz) July 24, 2017
Some of us can relate, though.
Life: *slight inconvenience*
Me: *pulls a Theon*
— Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) July 24, 2017
I think this summed up episode 2 pretty succinctly:
Some people like Game of Thrones for the plot, the characters, or the action. I like it cuz it's got neat animals and is pro-cunnilingus.
— Marty Sliva (@McBiggitty) July 25, 2017
