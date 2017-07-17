The First Look At The Ataribox, Atari's New Console

Game Of Thrones' First Casualty Was Foxtel Now

Image: Atari

Gamers have been wondering what Atari was thinking when they announced they were making a new console. Finally, we're starting to see what was on their mind.

Atari showed off the exterior of their box and discussed some of the principles around its design in a newsletter published online. There wasn't any mention of specific specs or what kinds of games the Ataribox would play, although the newsletter did mention that there would be two editions - a black/red version and a wood version - and the console would come with an SD card slot, HDMI output and four USB ports. The images also show an ethernet port at the back, and what looks like a headphone jack/line out.

Image: Atari
Image: Atari

Damn it looks nice.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the newsletter, however, is this line:

As you can guess, those ports suggest modern internal specs. It also means that while we will be delivering classic gaming content, we will also be delivering current gaming content.

The post went on to suggest that "there are a lot of milestones, challenges and decision points in front of us in the months ahead", perhaps indicating that the console won't be ready for release in 2017. But as we find out more, we'll keep you posted.

