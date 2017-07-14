The Cheapest NBN Plans For All Speeds

NBN announced this week that over half of the nationwide rollout is now complete, meaning that regardless of what you think about the current state of the NBN, half of the people reading this can connect, and probably should.
Don't forget you have options when you switch. Findings from a Choice survey also released this week (convenient timing) showed that despite Telstra having far more customers than any other RSP, it also has amongst the lowest customer satisfaction. Respondents who use Telstra for internet believe Telstra offers below average customer service and represents poor value for money. And yet, they remain rusted on to the big T. What is it they say about the definition of insanity?
And for what it's worth, Dodo customers weren't much happier.
NBN's New Speed Names Explained
We've known the National Broadband Network (NBN) plans to be structured around five "tiers" of connectivity based on download and upload speeds offered by NBNco. It appears the company has renamed the plans and taken one of the tiers out. Here's what you need to know.
The point is, if you think your RSP is poor value for money, it's time to move on. And if you have less tech savvy family members who feel trapped because they don't feel confident to make a switch, it is your duty are a card-carrying geek to step in and help out.
To wit, here are the cheapest NBN plans for all the available speed tiers. Keep an eye on the setup costs as these differ a great deal from provider to provider.
NBN 12 (100GB+, no contract, WiFi modem included)
Amaysim has a great deal if you get in before the end of July, otherwise little-known Teleron is good value for money. If you're looking for unlimited data in your plan, prices start from about $55 to $60 per month. Click on View Full Results to find those plans.
NBN 25 (100GB+, no contract, WiFi modem included)
Crowd favourite Internode makes the cut for plans with 25Mbps downloads, though Teleron still has more data for a few bucks less each month. Again, you don't have to add much to the bill to get unlimited data; Amaysim is cheapest at $60 per month.
NBN 50 (100GB+, no contract, WiFi modem included)
AusBBS is at the bottom of this list, but is probably the pick of the litter. Not only does this plan include unlimited data, but the setup costs are comparably quite low.
Aussie Broadband is another good option, and if you need more than 100GB of data each month you can add another $10 and up this to 500GB per month.
NBN 100 (100GB+, no contract, WiFi modem included)
When it comes to 'Superfast' NBN, MyRepublic is the talk of the town, and it's easy to see why. $70 per month is a great price for NBN 100 and unlimited data, plus the setup costs are pretty reasonable too. AusBBS is the next closest for a matching NBN 100 plan with unlimited data, and it costs $85 per month.
Of course, price is only one aspect of a good NBN plan, so leave a message in the comments if you have a personal experience to share. Especially if you've had a positive experience. There's so much negative press about the NBN at the moment, it'd be nice to hear from people who are having a good time with it.
Joe Hanlon is Publisher at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. He’s been writing about phones and plans for far too long.
Something about MyRepublic seems dodgy.
They will give you lower pings for $10 a month. Why not give everyone lower pings.
And its not really unlimited "use the MyRepublic service in any way which, in MyRepublic’s opinion, is, or is likely to be, detrimental to the provision of the service to any other MyRepublic customer (which includes, but is not limited to, running any application or program that places excessive bandwidth demands on the service for continued periods);"
I don't really understand why they specify the ping thing either. I'd get it if perhaps I got like 100ms pings to game servers, but normally I get around 20, which is often the same as my mate in Melb, who has his connection through Belong.
As for the fair use thing, it doesn't really surprise me. That's just a protective measure on their part so people don't just sit all day sucking down torrents. Most ISP's I've been with have some kind of similar clause with their unlimited plans.
The problem is this is what Telstra did way back in the early days of ADSL. They got pilloried for it. So why shouldn't other providers? Fair is fair.
I do kinda wish the article had included a couple different options (or that you're planning new articles) - Cheapest regardless of quota, and cheapest unlimited. My Mum needs bugger all data so she'd be better off with the 12 or 25 plan with the cheapest price, not necessarily one with 100gb per month.
I can tell you why MyRepublic is cheaper. They only offer one speed tier so they have less types of hardware to maintain. They only offer unlimited downloads, so they don't need to maintain a web interface to show people how much they've downloaded. They don't include any email accounts, so they don't have to maintain mail servers. But mostly, it's because their tech support in Australia is woefully understaffed/under-resourced. They never respond to email's. It's almost impossible to communicate with them by phone, online chat or via their Facebook page.
I have to agree about their phone support being understaffed. When you eventually get through they are efficient enough, but getting there is almost as bad as trying to call centrelink.
Thankfully I've only had to call them twice. (Once to sign up, and once to report outage)
Personally, it wouldn't bother me to speak to someone in the Philippines if it meant being able to have my call answered in under 5 mins. I had my first outage yesterday, and it took me 48mins to get someone to pick up the phone, and they promptly hung up on me cos I couldn't hear them, and I assume they couldn't hear me either. Took me another 20 mins to get them back.
I understand a lot of people having issues with talking to people overseas for support (usually saying they can't understand the accent), but I'm so used to it that I honestly couldn't care less. Thank glob their service is reliable at least. I've only had 2 real drop outs since I signed up with them in Feb this year, and the first one was only about an hour, and due to an outage in my area for everyone. Decided I would finally call them, and as I was on hold (only for a few mins) the connection came back.
Yesterdays was significantly longer though. Lost it from about 4pm, reported it, and around 11:30 last night it came back.