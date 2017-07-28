The Castlevania Series Versus The Castlevania Game

GoPro QuikStories Automatically Edits Your Video, But Is It Any Good?

Image: Netflix

If you haven't seen the Castlevania series on Netflix, but you're a fan of the games, you might like to know how it stacks up.

As part of a belated promo for the mini animated series, Netflix has put together a neat comparison showing off how their series pulls references from the original games. Sypha's initial appearance is a nod back to her original design, for instance, while Trevor having a chat with the townsfolk is a hark back to Castlevania 2.

For those who want a quick refresher on the series, Cecilia and Mikey had a lengthy chat about it below. They were a little divided, although it should be interesting to see how the next season pans out - particularly since it'll be much longer, allowing for more room to flesh out all of the lore that Castlevania has built up over the decades.

What We Loved (And Didn't Love) About The Castlevania Anime

Netflix's Castlevania animated series released over the weekend and has plenty of demon killing, testicle jokes, magic and blood. But how does it hold up as a complete package? I sat down with my coworker Mike Fahey to talk about all the good and all the bad.

Read more

