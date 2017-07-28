The Castlevania Series Versus The Castlevania Game

Image: Netflix

If you haven't seen the Castlevania series on Netflix, but you're a fan of the games, you might like to know how it stacks up.

As part of a belated promo for the mini animated series, Netflix has put together a neat comparison showing off how their series pulls references from the original games. Sypha's initial appearance is a nod back to her original design, for instance, while Trevor having a chat with the townsfolk is a hark back to Castlevania 2.

For those who want a quick refresher on the series, Cecilia and Mikey had a lengthy chat about it below. They were a little divided, although it should be interesting to see how the next season pans out - particularly since it'll be much longer, allowing for more room to flesh out all of the lore that Castlevania has built up over the decades.

