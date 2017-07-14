The Best Portable Batteries You Can Buy In Australia

Power hungry smartphones tend to run out of juice at just the wrong time. Fortunately it’s easily avoided with a USB power bank. To help keep you connected, we have put together a list of the 10 best large capacity models available right now.

A tiny portable power bank is all well and good, but if you want to charge your phone more than once, top up a tablet or even keep your laptop running, you need a larger capacity.

Power banks over 10,000 mAh can typically give a full charge to a totally dead tablet, or juice up your phone around over three times.

While they are a little more expensive, high end power banks also tend to come with a whole range of handy extra features.

It’s also important to note that a 2A USB port is needed to charge many laptops, or fast charge phones that support the extra current.

Avoid cheap no name brand power banks at all cost. The capacities are almost always a complete fabrication or low quality cells are used. Stick with known brands and you can't go wrong.

One of the biggest portable power banks you can buy, the P-Mega offers a whopping 41,600 mAh capacity.

It’s also got six USB ports, have of which can handle 2 amp fast charging. The P-Mega weighs a hefty 979 grams and measures in at 100 x 100 x 115mm.

It can be hard to find, not to mention expensive, but for high end capacity there is no real competition.

Shop around, but eBay can be one of the better places to pick it up.

Capacity: 41,600 mAh Tablet Charges: 4 Phone Charges: 20 Price: $189

USB power banks are all well and good for smarpthones and tablets, but leave your laptop out of luck.

Kogan has a solution, with a power bank that can juice up other devices.

Sadly it only has a single 1.8 amp USB port, but does have a DC output and a range of connectors.

It can supply 19v for most laptops, as well as 16v and 12v.

The 12v output is actually super handy, as many small plug in electronic devices use a 12v power pack.

For example, the Kogan Power Bank could be used to run your modem during a blackout, or charge camera batteries when on the go.

It’s chunky but thin at 175 x 124 x 25mm and weighs 646g.

Capacity: 20,000 mAh Tablet Charges: 2 Phone Charges: 8 Weight: 646 grams Price: $100

A power bank like no other, the OZ Charge can also jump start your car or power 12v devices.

It has a 16,000 mAh capacity and dual 2A USB ports, so has more than enough juice for your phone and tablet.

It also has an inbuilt 1W LED torch (rated for 140 hours of run time) and a 12v and 240v charger.

It measures in at 170 x 78 x 33 mm and is a chunky but still portable 480 grams.

Sceptical about how well it can actually start your car? Read our full review and decide for yourself.

Capacity: 16,000 mAh Tablet Charges: 2 Phone Charges: 8 Weight: 480 grams Price: $229

Recently Campbell got his hands on the APC power bank and put it to the test.

It has a 10,000 mAh capacity and dual 2A USB ports.

It measures in at a thin but tall 146 x 88 x 13mm and weighs 270 grams.

Check out the full review for yourself, but rest assured it’s a solid choice for a decent price.

Capacity: 10,000 mAh Tablet Charges: 1 Phone Charges: 3.5 Weight: 270 grams Price: $55

Clad in aluminium and available in a range of stand-out colours, the Giant+ offers a little extra capacity over the 10,000 mAh competition.

It has dual USB ports, one of which handles 2A fast charging for your phone or tablet.

The Giant+ also has a built in LED torch that can run for a crazy 700 hours from a full charge.

The Jackery power bank measures in at 109 x 79 x 20 mm and weighs 295 grams.

If you need to save a few dollars, it’s also available as a slightly lower capacity 10,000 mAh model that is merely Giant.

Grab one through the Jackery eBay store.

Capacity: 12,000 mAh Tablet Charges: 1 Phone Charges: 5 Weight: 295 grams Price: $59.99

With an 11,000 mAh capacity squeezed into a slim form factor, the Kogan power bank is an easy way to get a full charge into your tablet or top off you phone many times over.

The Kogan power bank has dual USB ports (one of which outputs 2A) and comes with a range of adaptors to suit everything from older Nokias, to Micro USB and Apple products.

It measures in at 130 x 75 x 25 mm and weighs 349 grams.

Capacity: 11,000 mAh Tablet Charges: 1 Phone Charges: 3.5 Weight: 349 grams Price: $49

Super easy to find at a range of retailers, the TP Link offers 10400 mAh of capacity in a very compact package.

Rather than going for the usual flat but wide form factor, the TP Link power bank is a kind of rectangular toilet roll shape.

While this makes it harder to pop in your pocket, it will slip easily into often unused parts of a bag – such as drink holders.

The TP Link has dual USB ports (one 2A) as well as an inbuilt LED torch. It’s also super easy to find for sale online from a range of retailers.

It measures 90 x 44 x 44 mm and weighs a comparatively low 241 grams.

Capacity: 10,400 mAh Tablet Charges: 1 Phone Charges: 3.5 Weight: 241 grams Price: $49

One of the more compact high capacity power banks available, the Powa still has a 10,000 mAh capacity inside the brushed metal shell.

It measures in at 107 x 62 x 25 mm and weighs just 220 grams.

It has both a 1A and a 2A USB port and supports fast charging.

If you shop around online for the best deal, the Powa can offer great band for buck.

Capacity: 10,000 mAh Tablet Charges: 1 Phone Charges: 3.5 Weight: 220 grams Price: $55

Covered in a soft touch plastic, the ChargeUp has an 11,000 mah capacity.

It also has dual USB ports, one of which is rated for 2A fast charging.

While not the cheapest for the capacity, the ChargeUp Pro has the advantage that it can be bought from handy retailers, such as JB Hi-Fi, or online.

It also comes in a range of funky coloured trims.

It measures in at 138 x 62 x 22 mm and weighs 280 grams.

Capacity: 11,000 mAh Tablet Charges: 1 Phone Charges: 3.5 Weight: 280 grams Price: $99.95