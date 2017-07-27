Tasmania Gets A 4G Boost From Vodafone

Image: iStock

Vodafone just expanded its 4G coverage in Tasmania, with Steppes and Ouse getting a boost from today.

Vodafone says the new site at Steppes - part of the Federal Government's Black Spot program - will provide expanded 4G mobile coverage between Bothwell and Steppes State Reserve, delivering 94.5 square kilometres of additional 4G mobile coverage to the region - including 8.5km of new handheld coverage on major transport routes.

A network site not part of the Black Spot program was also switched on today - in the Central Highlands town of Ouse. This will provide 83.5 square kilometres of additional coverage, with 29km of new coverage along roads and rail lines, and is entirely self-funded by Vodafone.

From 2013 through to 2018, Vodafone is spending $28 million on Tassie, with 57 new sites being built over the five year period. 17 of those are switching on this year, Vodafone says.

"We know how important reliable mobile coverage is to regional Australia," said Vodafone Regional Manager, Kevin Biles. "The Mobile Black Spot Program is a fantastic initiative, and a great example of what industry and government can achieve when they work together for the benefit of regional customers."

Minister for Regional Communications Fiona Nash said the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program would deliver 765 mobile phone towers covering some 4,400 coverage black spots across the nation, extending new and upgraded handheld coverage to 86,300 square kilometres of regional and remote Australia.