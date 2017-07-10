Finally, Half Of Australians Can Connect To NBN

Stop. Tailgating.

What Experts Have To Say About Tesla's Giant Australian Battery

All The Details On Tesla's Giant Australian Battery

Stop. Tailgating.

Image: iStock

Tailgating is the leading cause of rear-end crashes, with half of drivers failing to keep a safe following distance, a new report has revealed.

Dr Sebastien Demmel, from QUT's Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety Queensland, co-authored the report Prevalence and perception of following too closely in Queensland which looked at where, how and who is involved in nose-to-tail collisions.

"For the first time tailgating has been conclusively linked with rear-end crashes but we also identified queue jumping as the main reason for not keeping a safe distance," Dr Demmel said. "Drivers blamed queue-jumpers for tailgating, they wanted to avoid another driver cutting in front of them."

As part of the study, Queensland state road crash data was used to pinpoint rear-end crash blackspots, and on-road monitoring was used to determine driving conditions, speed and tailgating. More than 500 drivers were also surveyed on their perceptions of driving behaviour and their knowledge of safe following distances.

"We found rear-end crashes are more likely to occur in urban areas with speed limits of 60-70km/h," he said. "Despite drivers perceiving they are following at a safe distance, our on-road data showed that in reality most dont leave the recommended two to three second gap."

Fifty-five per cent of drivers were found to leave less than a two second gap between them and the vehicle in front, and 44 per cent less than a one second. Dr Demmel said the research identified a number of predictors of tailgating including higher levels of traffic volume or peak conditions, higher traffic speeds and age and gender of driver.

"There was a higher rate of males and young drivers involved in rear-end crashes, which can be explained by the fact that these inexperienced drivers have been shown to be more likely to adopt risky driving and aggressive behaviours," he said. :However, the relative speed difference of vehicles, meaning a slower vehicle followed by a line of faster vehicles, is also a significant predictor of tailgating."

When a location has a greater proportion of following vehicles travelling at a faster speed, the more likely it is to be a rear-end crash blackspot and the more tailgating occurs, the research found.

Dr Demmel said another reason drivers may not be leaving a safe following distance was because 60 per cent of drivers were using metres rather than the recommended seconds to assess a safe following distance. When using metres compared to seconds, the gap between vehicles changes however most drivers said they kept the same gap length regardless of traffic flow or of travelling speed.

Rear-end collisions account for around one in five crashes on Queensland roads and represent approximately a quarter of all claims to the Queensland compulsory third party scheme. A reduction in rear-end crashes would mean a reduction in crashes and the number of people being injured - which will lead to a corresponding reduction in CTP premiums.

Dr Demmel said the report had made a number of recommendations, with education and consistent messaging about the importance of a safe following distance likely to be most effective.

"For example, as many as two-thirds of drivers are not keeping a safe distance, despite the belief that they are," he said. "Risk taking and perception of risk are also important, as drivers were found to leave a smaller distance during heavy peak hours which leads to more rear-end crashes. Campaigns targeting tailgating linked to drivers preventing queue-jumping may also have a significant impact."

Dr Demmel said technology was another option that could be used to change driving behaviour, such as variable messaging signs telling drivers they are following too close, or in-vehicle devices in the form of tailgating alert systems or electronic brake lights to warn drivers they are following at an unsafe distance.

"Eventually, automated vehicles have the potential to revolutionise our roads and reduce rear-end crashes."

Comments

  • soldant @soldant

    It’s not so much ‘queue jumpers’ as it is people taking a safe following distance as an invitation to force a merge in front, usually because they’ve decided they need to make a turn or to force their way into the right hand lane. It’s especially frustrating for larger vehicles that need more time to stop or slow down. Nothing worse than the dickhead who forces their way in, then has to slam on the brakes because now he’s tailgating and the car in front is slowing down.

    0
  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    2-3 seconds of gap? Give me a break. A car traveling at 60km/h travels about 50 metres in 3 seconds. Half the length of a football field. Not only is that impractical, it's also impossible in city driving. Just because you are closer than 50 metres doesn't mean you are tailgaiting. Do these guys live in the real world at all?

    Whether it's was correct or not I was always taught for it to be 2-3 car lengths.

    0
    • Almost Guest

      I think that in the old days the maxim was "leave 1 car length for every 10mph you're travelling.

      0
    • soldant @soldant

      The gap is about reaction times, and 3 car lengths in practical terms (and most people are awful at judging distance while moving at speed following a vehicle) would be about 2 seconds on most roads. The gap isn't about calculating safe stopping distances (there's no easy way to do that accurately on the fly, particularly in an emergency), it's about giving you time to recognise the hazard and react. If you were able to accurately apply car lengths, you'd be doing the same thing - except calculating time is generally easier for most people to do more accurately.

      So yeah, they do live in the real world.

      0
  • erk Guest

    I think tailgating shows a complete lack of intelligence,
    Who in their right mind would think riding up the arse of someone is a smart idea, especially if the car in front has to stop suddenly.
    It's just completely dumb, dumb,dumb.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au battery-energy-storage blackouts feature powerpack powerpack-2 powerwall sa south-australia tesla tesla-powerpack tesla-powerpack-2 video-feature

All The Details On Tesla's Giant Australian Battery

Tesla is building the world's largest lithium-ion battery in South Australia -- an installation 60 per cent larger than any other large-scale battery energy storage system on the planet. In partnership with the SA government and French renewables company Neoen, alongside the third stage of the Hornsdale Wind Farm, the PowerPack battery farm will top 100 megawatts of capacity and provide 129 megawatt-hours of energy generation to the region -- load balancing the state's renewable energy generation and allowing emergency back-up power if a shortfall in energy production is predicted.
politics space star-wars united-states-space-corps

US Congress Close To Approving A New Space Army 

While fighting climate change and providing health care are both just too economically burdensome for America, members of the House believe there's still enough cash to fund a space army that would fight off... the space enemies?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles