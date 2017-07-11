Someone Please Teach The Australian Defence Force How To Twitter

Image: Getty

In your opinion, what is the worst thing about this promoted tweet about the Collins Class submarine?

In your opinion, which of these is the Collin Class Submarine’s most valuable asset? https://t.co/EGzcgrbhxR — Defence Jobs Aust (@defencejobsaust) July 5, 2017

The tweet, ostensibly to promote the ADF's career path for submariners, is attracting a little bit of unwanted comedic attention on Twitter — but with good reason.

Guys, your poll options are just straight up weird. What is stealth if not... quiet? (This tweet, from Earthlight developer Emre Deniz, makes this very clear.) If you're talking valuable in terms of, y'know, war, then it's probably the torpedoes? What do you even mean?

Here are some far superior poll entries:

Mostly waterproof? I dunno, if you lot don't know, what can I do? Are you advertising them for sale in Auto Trader? — Davo Hunter (@AzumangaDavo) July 7, 2017

Is there an 'Other' option so I can put done 'full of seamen'? — Aaron Mitchell (@AaronJMitchell) July 10, 2017

I heard that the submarines are the spaceships of the ocean — theBeardedOx (@theBeardedOx) July 10, 2017

They make great target practice? — The Bad Executive (@thebadexec) July 7, 2017

literally no one cares about ya damn submarines get this shit away from me pic.twitter.com/wF9lrbeGxn — max (@blushjae) July 7, 2017

At the time of printing, with one day left in the poll, quiet stealth is leading, with 69 per cent of the vote.