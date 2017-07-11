It's 2017, And Women Of Colour In Science Are Still Being Harassed

Australian Astronomy Just Got A $129 Million Boost

What Experts Say About The Aldi Tap Investigated For Unsafe Levels Of Lead

Nest Protect, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor: Australian Price & Release Date

Someone Please Teach The Australian Defence Force How To Twitter

Image: Getty

In your opinion, what is the worst thing about this promoted tweet about the Collins Class submarine?

The tweet, ostensibly to promote the ADF's career path for submariners, is attracting a little bit of unwanted comedic attention on Twitter — but with good reason.

Guys, your poll options are just straight up weird. What is stealth if not... quiet? (This tweet, from Earthlight developer Emre Deniz, makes this very clear.) If you're talking valuable in terms of, y'know, war, then it's probably the torpedoes? What do you even mean?

Here are some far superior poll entries:

At the time of printing, with one day left in the poll, quiet stealth is leading, with 69 per cent of the vote.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australian-scientists feature south-australia tesla video-feature

What Experts Have To Say About Tesla's Giant Australian Battery

Last week South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill announced he would take Elon Musk up on his offer to power the state, with the world's largest lithium ion battery set to be installed in collaboration with French renewable company Neoen and the State Government. But will it solve the state's power woes? Australian experts weigh in below.
au car-safety feature tailgating video-feature

Stop. Tailgating.

Tailgating is the leading cause of rear-end crashes, with half of drivers failing to keep a safe following distance, a new report has revealed.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles