Scott Ludlam Resigns From Parliament And The Greens Over Dual Citizenship

Scott Ludlam, co-deputy leader of the Federal Greens and perhaps the strongest advocate for the video game industry in Australia, has resigned from his party and the Federal Parliament effective immediately.

The former senator announced his resignation after being informed that he was ineligible for elected office. According to a statement published on his Twitter, Ludlam has a dual Australian-New Zealand citizenship, thereby disqualifying him from standing for a seat in the Federal Parliament.

"This was my error, something I should have checked when I first nominated for preselection in 2006," Ludlam announced on Twitter. "I have no wish to draw out the uncertainty or create a lengthy legal dispute, particularly when the Constitution is so clear," he added.

The full statement can be viewed below.

The question of citizenship has come up in the Australian parliament before, with people questioning former Prime Minister Tony Abbott in recent years over whether he had renounced his British citizenship. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard was also required to renounce her dual citizenship before standing for parliament, while Jackie Kelly in 1996 was forced to recontest her seat in 1996 after it was revealed that she was a dual citizen.

Comments

  • CaptSiD @mrsid

    How fucking ridiculous!

    0
    • soldant @soldant

      Why? It’s a potential conflict of interest if you have allegiance to another nation. The fact that it’s NZ is irrelevant - that’s the rule.

      0
  • djbear @djbear

    Sad to see him go. As much as i dislike some parts of the greens. He was genuinely a great person.

    1
  • Pay it back Guest

    Hope he is going to pay-back the 10 years of salary he has illegally taken!

    0
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Didn’t HR do their job during the recruitment process? To be fair, I had a workmate on the Pluto LNG plant construction who drove forklifts on site for 2.5 years before they realised he had just made a license number up, at the recommendation of the HR chick he was sleeping with... corruption is everywhere!

    0
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    And, you’ve gotta be smoking some serious grass in order to forget you’re a citizen of a particular country. Renouncing your citizenship, it’s not something you’d choose to do on a whim, nor forget the day you actually did it.

    Having said that, the NZ Greens were/are a bunch of pot smoking hippies. Well, the ones from the Thames/Coromandel area, where I’m from.

    0
  • pewpewmcgoo @pewpewmcgoo

    I don't want to be all Abbott Truther on this, but Tony Abbott has dual citizenship, no? (UK-Aus?)

    This is just garbage, though. Say what you will about The Greens, but Scott has stood up for a lot of the industries & tech we nerds hold near and dear, and bothered to familiarise himself with the finer details of a lot of legislation around technology and communications.

    Sad day.

    0

