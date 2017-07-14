Scientists Discover How Diesel Could Pollute Less Than Petrol

Diesel cars fitted with modern particle filters and catalysts emit fewer carbon emissions than their petrol counterparts, new research suggests.
Particle emissions from cars are huge contributors to smog and air quality, and while diesel engines produce less carbon dioxide, they do produce more nitrogen oxides and particulate matter because of the way the fuel combusts.
But with new filters? Diesel is kicking petrol's butt.
The tests put diesel ahead of petrol for reducing emissions, with petrol cars producing 10 times more particulate matter on average when cars are running at 22ºC, and 62 times more at -7ºC.
Now, it's worth noting the same size for these tests were relatively small - only six diesel vehicles and 11 petrol vehicles were used in the lab tests. We'd want to see a wider range of vehicles in real-world testing in order to draw a more solid conclusion from the study.
The researchers do point out in the study that emissions from vehicles are sensitive to the location, age and ambient temperature of the cars tested, and admit further studies to work out an average are needed.
Carbonaceous particulate matter is a toxic part of vehicle exhausts made up of black carbon, primary organic aerosols (including solid particles from combustion) and secondary organic aerosols (produced though the atmospheric ageing of organic compounds released during combustion).
You know, I only just learned two nights ago that in order for the particulate filter on diesel vehicles to be of any real use, and also not clog up easily, the vehicle must be driven for longer than 20 minutes each time at more than 40kmph, which means if you’re constantly doing short drives around town, to the schools, shops, maccas etc, you’re not doing anyone any good, and you should’ve gone Petrol engine.
I’m so glad that my disdain for commercial radio is off the charts, otherwise I wouldn’t have been listening to ABC talkback motor show on my way home from Coles in my 7yo diesel truck...
https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/advice/driving-advice/diesel-particulate-filters-what-you-need-to-know/
It's actually not quite that bad. Based on a couple articles it looks like they clear themselves about every 300miles, so if you're driving short trips that's a hell of a lot of short trips. It's also not limited by speed as there are two ways they do it, passively (which is affected by speed) and actively when they detect they need cleaning but haven't been doing faster trips.
I do a lot of short trips, to the shops, train station etc. But I reckon I'd do at least one trip longer than 20 minutes every 480km.
The one thing I do find interesting is that I don't think I've got a warning light for the particulate filter in my car. So I'm now wondering whether it's pre-filter or it has a filter but just no warning light. Maybe AU design standards don't require it.
Yeah, I was listening to a motor show on talkback, and the guy sounded like he knew what he was on about, whereas I don’t.