MealPal Is My New Lunch Buddy And I Don't Care Who Knows It

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker: Australian Review

A Tasmanian Devil In The Snow Is Just The Most Adorable Thing

Deals: This Is How You Can Take Down Hackers

Report: Every Australian's Medicare Card Details For Sale, Online, Right Now

Image: iStock

An alarming report has revealed the private Medicare card details of any Australian are available to buy via "The Medicare Machine" - a darknet vendor exploiting an alleged vulnerability in the government agency which the seller hopes is "here to stay".

Guardian Australia lead the investigation, verifying the claims by requesting the details of a Guardian staff member. All you need, they say, is the first and last name - as well as date of birth - of any individual. Then you receive their full Medicare card details.

The Medicare details of at least 75 individuals have been sold via the vendor in the last nine months alone, with the current going rate 0.0089 bitcoin ($29.75).

The Department of Human Services, Department of Health, Australian federal police and information commissioner have been made aware of the breach.

You can read the full report here, and further details as to exactly how much information is being made available (is it just card numbers? or are medical records sold as well?) have been requested. We will update as we learn more.

The 'NBN Of Health': NSW eHealth Strategy Announced

A strategy for eHealth, a "digitally enabled and integrated health system" with a focus on delivering "patient-centered health experiences with quality health outcomes" was today announced by the NSW Minister for Health, Jillian Skinner.

Read more

Even if it is just the card details, what can buyers actually do with this information? Identity theft is the big one. Your Medicare details could be used to open bank accounts, apply for credit cards, start an illegal business or apply for a passport. Your details could also be used to commit serious crimes, such as money laundering and - in extreme cases - terrorist acts.

If you think you may be at risk, contact IDCare.

Minister for Human Service, Alan Tudge, released the following statement regarding the report:

Claims made in the Guardian newspaper that Medicare card numbers are able to be purchased on the dark web, are being taken seriously by the government and are under investigation.

These claims have also been referred to the Australian Federal Police.

The Guardian claims that one of its own journalists bought his own Medicare card details from the dark web.

I have received assurance that the information obtained by the journalist was not sufficient to access any personal health record. The only information claimed to be supplied by the site was the Medicare card number. The journalist was asked to provide his own name and date of birth in order to obtain the Medicare card number.

Any apparent unauthorised access to Medicare card numbers is nevertheless of great concern.

I cannot comment on cyber operations, however, I confirm that investigations into activities on the dark web occur continually. The security of personal data is an extremely serious matter. Thorough investigations are conducted whenever claims such as this are made.

The Department of Human Services receives ongoing advice and assurance regarding its cyber security capabilities from the Australian Signals Directorate, the nation's top cyber security agency.

The Government has an ongoing commitment to prioritise cyber security and is constantly working to further improve our capability.

Your Metadata Isn't Private Personal Information, Federal Court Decides

A long-running case on whether you're allowed access to view your own mobile phone metadata — retained by Australia's telecommunications companies for government snooping, including comprehensive call logs and location data — and whether that data is classified as "personal information" has come to an unceremonious end.

Australia's Federal Court has put a stop to a final attempt by Australia's peak privacy advocates to restrict the retention and access of information by Australia's telcos, and the judgment will have wide-ranging implications for what information is considered personal under the terms of the Privacy Act.

Read more

Comments

  • Sean Meaney Guest

    The fix involves cutting fiber optics at the border to all non commonwealth nations.

    0
  • Phil Richards Guest

    After publishing this article and essentially telling people where to buy the data, Gizmodo are ensuring that the vendor is going to get much more business than 75 sales in 9 months. This seems like very irresponsible journalism.

    -1
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      MOD

      That's incredibly blinkered of you to think like that. Making public the news that this is happening is what brings about change.

      8
      • Phil Richards Guest

        I'm not suggesting the breach of security should not be made public. However, naming the vendor has just given them a huge amount of exposure. It is a level of advertising they could not have paid for.

        3
    • Dirtyshado Guest

      Also the people who are stealibg indentities already knew this existed.

      I would like to hear the banking industry and other industries that require 100 points of ID... reject any medicare numbers until further notice.

      0
      • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

        Sometimes you might need the Medibank points to make those 100 points up but yeah it's not a bad idea.

        0
      • tcau Guest

        Medicare details only make up about 10 points on a 100 point check...

        0
    • kikadik @kikadik

      So, your proposal is to just pretend it's not a problem then? How would you feel if a prospective employer bought your Medicare details?

      0
  • lee978 @978lee

    The fix involves having a government of the people that takes their security and privacy seriously. Not having a bunch of elites in charge who see people as a resource, a commodity to be traded by their puppet masters in big biz. This was inevitable from this self serving government.

    0
    • kikadik @kikadik

      As a staunch Labor supporter, I have to say, there is no fix for the current system. What we need is a completely new paradigm shift in Geo-Politics, that doesn't revolve around money.

      3
      • skrybe @skrybe

        I honestly wish politics was truly democratic. As in we all vote in one level of govt and they're not partisan. Then when it comes time to decide whether a policy is good or bad it's actually voted on based on merit not party line. Sadly that'll never happen. Partly because of problems with the system (getting enough people to agree) and partly because the parties would fight to stop it happening.

        1
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Sweet! I’m a New Zealander with an Australian Medicare Card (arrived on Feb 01, 2001 - I still get all the good stuff), so I’m safe 🤔

    0
  • Dirtyshado Guest

    Even if they plug the exploit... the government is put in the position of saying "Everything is secure"... which is a zero confidence problem since they say that repeatedly before breaches.

    Or they reissue or decommission medicare nunber system at the cost of 10s millions. (Even 100s).

    2
  • lemo711 @lemo711

    The same government that said trust us with your census data.

    0
  • phil @phil

    Your details could also be used to commit serious crimes, such as money laundering and - in extreme cases - terrorist acts.Enough with the hair-on-fire screaming "terrorism". You're playing into their hands - next we'll be hearing from Malcolm how it would really be a good idea if medicare cards were replaced with proper, photo-bearing chipped & trackable ID cards, cos y'know terism.

    1
    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      This is information from IDCare. I didn't just decide to make that bit up to cause panic.

      1
      • Almost Guest

        Yeah, but you choose to propagate it.

        1
        • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
          AUTHOR

          You're suggesting I should have left that information out, even though it was supplied to me as a part of my research for this story?

          1
          • Almost Guest

            As a responsible journalist it is for you to decide if the "information" you acquire is emotional/alarmist/extreme/overly political in nature and will add nothing of value to the reporting.

            0
  • da user Guest

    At one "name" every 3-4 days, this could easily just be a DHHS employee accessing data inappropriately. In which case the vulnerability is hiring the person selling the information.

    0
  • dang @dang

    I'm curious, what are those round pills on the cover image? They look interesting...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au audi cars caterham dream-cars feature ford porsche tesla

What's Your Perfect 3-Car Garage For $500K?

Sometimes my mates and I play a little game. From a theoretical pile of cash -- of course it's theoretical, I'm never going to have half a million bucks -- pick a couple of cars within a certain set of criteria. Today's rules? A maximum of three cars, $500K, anything you don't spend is wasted. What would you buy?
4k-tvs au feature kogan kogan-agora-smart-tv smart-tvs tvs

Kogan Now Sells Australia's Cheapest Smart 4K TVs

Do you want a new, cheap TV? Do you really want it to be a 4K one, and to have Android apps like Netflix built in? Then Kogan's new TVs might just fit the bill.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles