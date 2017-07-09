Mars Might Not Be The Potato Utopia We Hoped

All The Details On Tesla's Giant Australian Battery

Tesla Will Build The World's Largest Battery In South Australia [Updated]

IMAX Melbourne Is The Only Place You Can Watch Dunkirk In Top Quality

Pun Of The Day Award Goes To Pharrell Williams And His 'Tuniversity'

Image: Tuniversity

While not the most unique play-on-words ever convinced, it'll certainly serve performance artist Pharrell Williams and his new endeavour well — an "education company" publishing interactive ebooks that reverse-engineer Williams' songs and show you how to make them in Apple's GarageBand.

On the surface, it's a neat idea. The book is $6.99 via iTunes and contains screencasts, videos, widgets that'll take you though the deconstruction and reconstruction of Williams' "Happy".

"No background in music" is necessary, according to the description.

As Williams' explains, "when you know a song you're kinda halfway there":

...so literally we can take it apart piece by piece, give you the patterns that you know, the chords, the bass line, the drums — because you already know the song. You don't need to be a music teacher to teach through this book. You just have to be curious and interested.

It won't make you a millionaire music producer overnight (or perhaps ever), but he does have a point — it's an easy way to learn more about music and how it's made, even if the primary instrument is an iPad rather than a guitar or piano.

[iTunes]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au battery-energy-storage blackouts feature powerpack powerpack-2 powerwall sa south-australia tesla tesla-powerpack tesla-powerpack-2 video-feature

All The Details On Tesla's Giant Australian Battery

Tesla is building the world's largest lithium-ion battery in South Australia -- an installation 60 per cent larger than any other large-scale battery energy storage system on the planet. In partnership with the SA government and French renewables company Neoen, alongside the third stage of the Hornsdale Wind Farm, the PowerPack battery farm will top 100 megawatts of capacity and provide 129 megawatt-hours of energy generation to the region -- load balancing the state's renewable energy generation and allowing emergency back-up power if a shortfall in energy production is predicted.
70mm au dunkirk feature imax imax-melbourne

IMAX Melbourne Is The Only Place You Can Watch Dunkirk In Top Quality

Dunkirk is Christopher Nolan's latest film, and by all the early accounts we've read it's going to be a very visually impressive bit of cinema. There's only one place in Australia you can watch it in its full 70-millimetre cinematic brilliance, though. and that's Melbourne.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles