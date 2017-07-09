Pun Of The Day Award Goes To Pharrell Williams And His 'Tuniversity'

While not the most unique play-on-words ever convinced, it'll certainly serve performance artist Pharrell Williams and his new endeavour well — an "education company" publishing interactive ebooks that reverse-engineer Williams' songs and show you how to make them in Apple's GarageBand.
On the surface, it's a neat idea. The book is $6.99 via iTunes and contains screencasts, videos, widgets that'll take you though the deconstruction and reconstruction of Williams' "Happy".
"No background in music" is necessary, according to the description.
“Learn @Pharrell Williams’ Happy” provides immersive, hands-on lessons that teach music in an entirely new way. https://t.co/JYugfWRk2F pic.twitter.com/nnL79Qi5oe
As Williams' explains, "when you know a song you're kinda halfway there":
...so literally we can take it apart piece by piece, give you the patterns that you know, the chords, the bass line, the drums — because you already know the song. You don't need to be a music teacher to teach through this book. You just have to be curious and interested.
It won't make you a millionaire music producer overnight (or perhaps ever), but he does have a point — it's an easy way to learn more about music and how it's made, even if the primary instrument is an iPad rather than a guitar or piano.
