Oppo R11: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

The Oppo R11 is billed as the mid-range phone for camera lovers - with a new dual camera that promises clear photos even at two times zoom. But that's not all it has going on.

Here's all the details - including when you can pick one up, and how much it will set you back.

The R11 is Oppo's first model to sport a 20MP+16MP rear dual camera, as well as having a 20MP front facing camera. Oppo worked with Qualcomm to customise its image processor, the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP, as well as optimise the performance on the Snapdragon 660 Mobile platform for the R11.

Oppo says the IMX398 sensor and f/1.7 big aperture help with a faster focus speed than the earlier R9s model.

The R11 has a 5-inch high-definition display screen on a 1.6mm frame, a Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and 64GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 256G). It runs on ColorOS 3.1 (based on Android 7.1).

There's a 3000mAh battery, and VOOC Flash Charge gives two hours talk time with five minutes of charging.

Pricing and availability

The R11 will be available at $649 for pre-order from JB Hi-Fi from 31 July. It will be available everywhere else from the 7 August - including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Optus, Woolworths Mobile and Virgin Mobile. Vodafone will get it on 9 August.

You'll also be able to pick one up on a plan through Virgin Mobile for $45 per month with 2GB data - minimum total cost is $1080 over 24 months and extra data costs $10 per GB.