Oppo R11: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

Image: Oppo

The Oppo R11 is billed as the mid-range phone for camera lovers - with a new dual camera that promises clear photos even at two times zoom. But that's not all it has going on.

Here's all the details - including when you can pick one up, and how much it will set you back.

The R11 is Oppo's first model to sport a 20MP+16MP rear dual camera, as well as having a 20MP front facing camera. Oppo worked with Qualcomm to customise its image processor, the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP, as well as optimise the performance on the Snapdragon 660 Mobile platform for the R11.

Oppo says the IMX398 sensor and f/1.7 big aperture help with a faster focus speed than the earlier R9s model.

The R11 has a 5-inch high-definition display screen on a 1.6mm frame, a Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and 64GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 256G). It runs on ColorOS 3.1 (based on Android 7.1).

There's a 3000mAh battery, and VOOC Flash Charge gives two hours talk time with five minutes of charging.

Just the specs, please

Image: Oppo

Pricing and availability

The R11 will be available at $649 for pre-order from JB Hi-Fi from 31 July. It will be available everywhere else from the 7 August - including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Optus, Woolworths Mobile and Virgin Mobile. Vodafone will get it on 9 August.

You'll also be able to pick one up on a plan through Virgin Mobile for $45 per month with 2GB data - minimum total cost is $1080 over 24 months and extra data costs $10 per GB.

  • WiseHacker @wisehacker

    as well as optimise the performance on the Snapdragon 660 Mobile platform for the R11

    Gah, that rules the phone out for me.

    I'm one of those types that is after a dual sim phone but I need at least a Snapdragon 85X or higher so when I use one sim on 4G, the other will use the 3G network.

    Despite the 2G network being shutdown, most dual-sim phones still have the second sim only use the 2G network when it's not the main sim.

    Looks like it's the LG V20 for me then.

