Here Are Australia's Best Mobile Broadband Plans

Deals: Get This Water-Proof Action Camera For 70% Off

Freelancer Is Warning Users If Their Details Were Breached On Other Websites

DJI Spark Drone: The Gizmodo Review

No, Your Kids Aren't Getting Sick From Wi-Fi At School

Image: Supplied

Despite growing fears among parents, children's exposure to radiowaves from Wi-Fi in schools and kindergartens is between 50 and 1000 times smaller than international guidelines for health, according to new Australian research.

The two separate studies from NSW and Victoria found personal exposure to radiowaves was no greater than TV or radio, and well below any levels of concern.

"With the increasing use of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi enabled devices in schools, there has been a growing concern among parents regarding RF-EMR exposure from Wi-Fi and potential effects on their children's health," the researchers say, pointing out that until recently there has been little data available regarding children's Wi-Fi exposures.

In 2016, environmental and far-field personal RF-EMR exposures [88 megahertz (MHz)-5.8 GHz] in 20 kindergartens across Melbourne were surveyed. The survey also involved personal RF-EMR exposure measurements in children.

In 2017, ARPANSA published the environmental (classroom and schoolyards) Wi-Fi exposure levels measured in 23 schools in Victoria and New South Wales, and had similar results.

The researchers hope this study can help calm the fears any parents may have about their children's exposure to radiowaves in schools.

[Source]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • davidramble @davidramble

    Edited 'cos it's fixed
    Also how dumb can people be that they think people can get sick from wifi? Really?
    It's no different to the radio signals we've been saturating the galaxy with from over 100 years.

    Last edited 28/07/17 9:25 am
    2
    • labrys @labrys

      Yeah I suspect if you have fears that your kids are getting sick from wi-fi no manner of scientific proof to the contrary is going to change your mind.
      These people would also be anti-vax I imagine.

      0
    • agret @agret

      The only difference between wifi and those radio signals that are spammed everywhere is that the transmission power and range of wifi is many magnitudes lower so is even less "dangerous" than radio or TV signals.

      Last edited 28/07/17 11:40 am
      0
  • namarrgon @namarrgon

    Kids get exposed to far greater energies of much higher frequency radiation every day at school - and widespread installation of these insidious sources of EM particles has been mandated by the government for decades! They're screwed into every ceiling, broadcasting their quantum packets of death directly onto those tiny formative brains! Oh the humanity!

    Yes, I'm talking about lightbulbs.

    3
  • pformagg @pformagg

    I wouldn't rule out that it is not doing something. There is no established scientific evidence so far, but we are relatively new to long term exposure to Wi-Fi. In 20 years time, we might have a different view.

    0
    • bringerofmuffins @bringerofmuffins

      Your argument would only make sense if the only data was a lack of incriminating studies.
      You have a reason for ignoring all the studies which found no influence?

      2
    • agret @agret

      Broadcast television and radio have been around for far longer than 20 years and have much greater strength of broadcast range and radiation with no ill effect, wi-fi is the same technology. A 2 minute call on a cell phone would expose you to more radiation than a year of hanging out in a room with a wi-fi router.

      0
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      We've been experiencing exposure to radio waves of both lower and higher frequencies for decades now, with many studies into long-term effects (for the very-similar mobile phone frequencies especially) - none of which have showed any significant correlations to any health issues, let alone causation. There's nothing unique about wi-fi.

      Also, there's no physics basis for low-frequency EM waves having any physical effect beyond warming. You have to increase frequencies past microwaves, past visible light, right up to the UV-B range and beyond (X-rays, gamma rays) for the photons to gain enough energy to actually cause a chemical change to a molecule. Look up Non-ionising radiation.

      0
    • djbear @djbear

      We can rule it out. Plenty of studies have been done showing no link. Basic scientific fact shows there is no link. Look up what Non-ionising radiation is.

      0
  • Jackson Bison @jacksonbison

    I'll give my seven year old a mobile phone and won't take the three year old to a restaurant without a free Wi-Fi signal to stream Pepper Pig and keep 'em quiet while I eat; but I'll be damned if any primary school teacher thinks they can waltz around bombarding my child with any sort of radio frequency!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au power-packs usb-battery-packs usb-charging usb-power-packs

The Three Best USB Power Banks You Can Buy

You use your phone a lot. It runs out of battery. You cry. Solve that.
au d-link networking powerline

D-Link's New PowerLine Network Plugs Are Faster Than Ever

If you've got a solid wireless home network, you might still not be achieving the best possible speeds between your devices and your router -- and that might be getting in the way of high-bandwidth applications like 4K streaming or low-ping online gaming. A powerline wired network adapter directly connects your router and a device through your home's electrical wiring, and D-Link's latest are just about the best you can get.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles