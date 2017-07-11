Nest Protect, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor: Australian Price & Release Date

Image: Nest

Nest just launched in Australia, and its Google-connected, Alphabet-backed smart home products want to make your life safer and more comfortable. Here's how much you'll pay for one or more of Nest's new connected home gadgets, and when and how you'll be able to get hold of one.

One important note: the new Nest Cam IQ isn't being sold in Australia at launch, nor is the original Nest Learning Thermostat.

Nest Protect

The Nest Protect is a connected smoke and carbon monoxide alarm that's a lot more serious than your regular $15 Bunnings special when it comes to monitoring the air inside your home. Its industrial-grade smoke sensor isn't too different to the one you'd find in a regular smoke alarm, though; what's different is all the extras that it packs in. The Protect checks itself regularly, has an internal microphone and speaker for two-way communication, and can be entirely controlled from your phone — and also lights up a dark empty room with a soft night light when it detects motion.

The Nest Protect will be $189 in Australia, and it's on sale from today.

Nest Cam Indoor

The microUSB-powered Nest Cam Indoor is a Wi-Fi connected, hard-wired (for power, at least) security camera with a 130-degree wide-angle lens and 1080p imaging sensor for daylight, low-light and night-time recording — with the help of a bank of super-bright infrared LEDs. Nest's cameras also have a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can have a two-way chat with whoever's within around 6 metres distance of the camera itself.

Nest's Cam Indoor and Outdoor cameras have adjustable bit-rate streaming, so you can upload in 360p, 720p or 1080p depending on how good your 'net is and how many you have uploading simultaneously around your house. Bit-rates are dynamically adjusted on the fly, too, so you'll get a lower bandwidth and more compressed video if your home internet upload is struggling.

The Nest Cam Indoor will be $319.95 in Australia, and it's on sale from today.

Nest Cam Outdoor

The Nest Cam Outdoor has the exact same internal components as the Indoor version — a 130-degree wide-angle lens and a 1080p HD image sensor, with the ability to zoom up to 8x digitally on live and archival video as well as the same infrared night vision. Because the Outdoor is hard-wired, it's actively capturing video and storing it in your Nest account for three hours (and for up to 30 days, if you're subscribed to Nest Aware), unlike entirely wireless outdoor cameras that activate based on motion or noise. It's also IP65 rated, so can handle some pretty seriously harsh weather conditions, and mounts to your wall with a solid magnetic puck.

The Nest Cam Outdoor will be $319.95 in Australia, and it too is on sale from today.

Nest Aware

Nest Aware is the cloud-based subscription service that ties together all of Nest's remote-recording security cameras, with 10 days of recording history that you can scrub through in real time on your phone, and the ability to pre-select activity zones (like doors or windows) for alerts. You can also add on extra cameras for 50 per cent of the original asking price for each extra subscription.

A monthly subscription to Nest Aware will set you back $14 a month, and you can start and stop the subscription any time you want — which makes a lot of sense if you're going on holiday and want that extra peace of mind.

Where Can You Buy It All?

Now this is the interesting part. Nest is teaming up with iSelect to sell its products in Australia — in something that iSelect is calling the "Life Admin Store". You'll be able to buy any of the Nest products outright, or bundled at a discount with iSelect's other partners like Optus, Sumo Power and Mate Communicate.