Nest Protect, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor: Australian Price & Release Date

Image: Nest

Nest just launched in Australia, and its Google-connected, Alphabet-backed smart home products want to make your life safer and more comfortable. Here's how much you'll pay for one or more of Nest's new connected home gadgets, and when and how you'll be able to get hold of one.

One important note: the new Nest Cam IQ isn't being sold in Australia at launch, nor is the original Nest Learning Thermostat.

Nest Protect

Image: Nest

The Nest Protect is a connected smoke and carbon monoxide alarm that's a lot more serious than your regular $15 Bunnings special when it comes to monitoring the air inside your home. Its industrial-grade smoke sensor isn't too different to the one you'd find in a regular smoke alarm, though; what's different is all the extras that it packs in. The Protect checks itself regularly, has an internal microphone and speaker for two-way communication, and can be entirely controlled from your phone — and also lights up a dark empty room with a soft night light when it detects motion.

The Nest Protect will be $189 in Australia, and it's on sale from today.

Nest Cam Indoor

Image: Nest

The microUSB-powered Nest Cam Indoor is a Wi-Fi connected, hard-wired (for power, at least) security camera with a 130-degree wide-angle lens and 1080p imaging sensor for daylight, low-light and night-time recording — with the help of a bank of super-bright infrared LEDs. Nest's cameras also have a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can have a two-way chat with whoever's within around 6 metres distance of the camera itself.

Nest's Cam Indoor and Outdoor cameras have adjustable bit-rate streaming, so you can upload in 360p, 720p or 1080p depending on how good your 'net is and how many you have uploading simultaneously around your house. Bit-rates are dynamically adjusted on the fly, too, so you'll get a lower bandwidth and more compressed video if your home internet upload is struggling.

The Nest Cam Indoor will be $319.95 in Australia, and it's on sale from today.

Nest Cam Outdoor

Image: Nest

The Nest Cam Outdoor has the exact same internal components as the Indoor version — a 130-degree wide-angle lens and a 1080p HD image sensor, with the ability to zoom up to 8x digitally on live and archival video as well as the same infrared night vision. Because the Outdoor is hard-wired, it's actively capturing video and storing it in your Nest account for three hours (and for up to 30 days, if you're subscribed to Nest Aware), unlike entirely wireless outdoor cameras that activate based on motion or noise. It's also IP65 rated, so can handle some pretty seriously harsh weather conditions, and mounts to your wall with a solid magnetic puck.

The Nest Cam Outdoor will be $319.95 in Australia, and it too is on sale from today.

Nest Aware

Nest Aware is the cloud-based subscription service that ties together all of Nest's remote-recording security cameras, with 10 days of recording history that you can scrub through in real time on your phone, and the ability to pre-select activity zones (like doors or windows) for alerts. You can also add on extra cameras for 50 per cent of the original asking price for each extra subscription.

A monthly subscription to Nest Aware will set you back $14 a month, and you can start and stop the subscription any time you want — which makes a lot of sense if you're going on holiday and want that extra peace of mind.

Where Can You Buy It All?

Now this is the interesting part. Nest is teaming up with iSelect to sell its products in Australia — in something that iSelect is calling the "Life Admin Store". You'll be able to buy any of the Nest products outright, or bundled at a discount with iSelect's other partners like Optus, Sumo Power and Mate Communicate.

Comments

  • saxnix @saxnix

    This is great news. I was just about to replace my existing hard-wired alarms, so I will return the ones I bought from Bunnings, and have just ordered 2 wired alarms from iSelect. Now all 8 alarms will be on the same connected system, instead of 6 connected, and 2 non-connected.

    0
  • interstellarfan @interstellarfan

    We get soo ripped off here in Australia (I know that isn't news).. On Amazon you can get an Indoor and Outdoor camera for $332. The "special deals" we have here we'll have to pay $588, 43% extra because...reasons... Hopefully when Amazon arrive they'll sell it as well and hopefully for a much cheaper price..

    0
  • pformagg @pformagg

    You can get better PoE multi-camera setups for cheaper.

    1
  • samfisher5986 @samfisher5986

    These products seem overpriced. You are paying a huge premium for a user friendly experience.

    For example the outdoor camera:

    1. Most people don't have 2mbit+ upload to spare. There goes the cloud.
    2. 8x Digital zoom, all cameras have this, its digital not optical.
    3. 1080p is low for todays standards
    4. Its about 3x too expensive
    5. The two way audio is a gimmick, most people aren't glued to their phone to respond to a break in within minutes to tell them to leave. If you take 5 minutes to see the alert your stuff and the thieves are gone.

    1
    • Derp22847 Guest

      1080p too low for today's standards??? I don't think so!

      0
      • samfisher5986 @samfisher5986

        A lot of cameras are 1440p now.

        For the price you would expect 1440p.

        0
  • steegs8319 @steegs8319

    Lost me at No Learning Thermostat :( It's the one thing Nest have that's clever & individual

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      We don't have external thermostats for our air conditioners in Australia. It's kinda redundant.

      0
      • smigit @smigit

        Yeah I had a look in the past and unfortunately it didn't seem support was all that common. Some units do support it though.

        0
  • theblackmini @theblackmini

    Will the Nest Protect be a certified smoke detector which will be recognised by Australian Fire Departments?

    0
  • harlequin @harlequin

    It's worth noting that most insurance companies in Oz don't yet accept the Nest as a certified device so you'll still need need a normal old school smoke detector mounted right along side it for the foreseeable future....

    0
  • matt0 @matt0

    Damn this seems pretty expensive!

    We setup a Hikvision home security camera system (3 PoE cameras, 1 Wifi camera and NVR with 4tb) for $1100

    Even the little Xiaomi XiaoFang or Smart Camera (whatever it's called) can be picked up for like $30. While not weather proof, as long as rain is kept off it, it would be fine.

    1
  • jokemeister @jokemeister

    I like some of the features offered but no way am I buying these items from Google only to have them spy on me. Enough of that already using their browser etc.

    0
  • dsgfh @dsgfh

    Does the Nest Aware price cover all your cameras, or is it a per camera cost in the same vein as the Netgear Arlo Continuous Video Recording option?

    If it covers all your cameras, then this looks like a pretty good deal. If it's per camera then NetGear seems to have a better value solution at face value.

    0
  • dsgfh @dsgfh

    Also, no Nest IQ? We seem to be getting last season's tech here

    0
  • Cameron @moonhead

    So, when Google shuts down Nest in 1/3/6 years time, all these devices stop working? Or can you hook them up to your own server?

    0
    • dunkyboy @dunkyboy

      Yeah, there are a heap of smart home setups such as OpenHAB and HomeAssistant that are have Nest integration.
      Most of what you pay for with a system like Nest is that it just works. No scripting, no setting up Raspberry Pis as servers.

      0

