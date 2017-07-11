Nest Cameras Catch Some Crazy Stuff

Nest's Wi-Fi home security cameras have just launched in Australia, but their cloud recording has answered a lot of tricky questions in the past. Like: how did this car end up in this pool? Well...
Nest has an entire section of its site dedicated to wacky videos, some of which have been on Funniest Home Videos. But this one has to be the best: a car being moved off a flatbed trailer, a little too quickly, straight into a swimming pool. [YouTube]
15 minute interval scheduled posts about Nest?
The news that Nest launched in Australia was embargoed until 7AM this morning :)
Excellent detective work. Although you need to work on your resoluteness, you announced your findings as a question rather than a statement.
Agreed, could have been consolidated into one article, but I guess it's YOU that deserves the downvotes.....