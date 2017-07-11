It's 2017, And Women Of Colour In Science Are Still Being Harassed

Nest Cameras Catch Some Crazy Stuff

Nest's Wi-Fi home security cameras have just launched in Australia, but their cloud recording has answered a lot of tricky questions in the past. Like: how did this car end up in this pool? Well...

Nest has an entire section of its site dedicated to wacky videos, some of which have been on Funniest Home Videos. But this one has to be the best: a car being moved off a flatbed trailer, a little too quickly, straight into a swimming pool. [YouTube]

Comments

  • jasehart @jasehart

    15 minute interval scheduled posts about Nest?

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      The news that Nest launched in Australia was embargoed until 7AM this morning :)

      2
    • dingaling @dingaling

      Excellent detective work. Although you need to work on your resoluteness, you announced your findings as a question rather than a statement.

      0
    • fenix @fenix

      Agreed, could have been consolidated into one article, but I guess it's YOU that deserves the downvotes.....

      0
  • Derp22847 Guest

    Nest pays Campbell to publish three articles in half and hour ...
    Haha

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Or, y'know, the news that Nest was launching in Australia was embargoed until 7AM this morning.

      2
  • anteaters @anteaters

    The look on the guy's face when it goes through the fence and see's there's a pool and his day just got worse. Poor fella.

    1
  • Asdfgordan Guest

    If none of fences were fallen down then you would say "How did this car end up in the pool? Very oblivious

    0
  • geushetat @geushetat

    Sceptic in me talking but this is just a little too perfect to be real. Sure it hasn't come from the marketing department of Nest?

    Either way, it's great.

    0

