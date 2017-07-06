NBN's Fibre Costs 'More Expensive Than Almost Anywhere Else In The World'

Australia Loves LandCruisers

"If you had to pick a country in the world where it would be most expensive to deploy a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network, Australia is always going to be very close to the top of that list."

That's straight from the mouth of NBN, getting out in front of criticism from academics on the cost of the pricy and limited FTTP rollout around the country.

Chief network engineering officer at NBN Peter Ryan lays out the national broadband network's reasoning in a blog post, saying that Australia's size and population density are essentially to blame. With fewer than three people per square kilometre this wide brown land of ours is massively less populated than a country like Singapore or Hong Kong, each with 7987 and 6442 heads per square kilometre respectively.

(It's worth keeping in mind that in Australia's capital cities have areas where the population density is much higher: Sydney and Melbourne both have areas where 17,000 people live within a square kilometre. These suburbs, like Waterloo in Sydney's south, are generally well served by fibre-to-the-basement to apartment buildings.)

Speaking to the Senate committee on the NBN, University of Melbourne academic and NBN expert Rod Tucker estimated the NBN's fibre to the premises network's cost to be $4404 per premises passed, versus $2677 in New Zealand and $2259 in the US.

The explanation for these high costs per premises are justified — somewhat — in NBN's response blog post. Areas on the suburban fringe that have fibre rolled to them may only connect "a couple dozen premises", driving the cost per premises up versus a more dense ideal where hundreds or thousands of houses and businesses on tightly packed blocks and streets are passed. It says that "...over the last few years nbn has had connection costs for individual premises that have run to tens of thousands of dollars — and these are not isolated cases by any means — inevitably driving higher costs for our overall FTTP deployment."

NBN's blog post uses a couple of strawman arguments, though. Saying "there is simply no getting away from the fact that delivering universal FTTP in Australia is always going to be more expensive than almost anywhere else in the world," it puts forward the argument of connecting every Australian property to full fibre — even remote cattle stations and shacks in the Kimberley, which no rational Australian would ever have expected. It also says "we cannot pick and choose who we connect based on how much it will cost to connect them", ignoring the fact that the government of the day influences network design with its policy.

It's upfront about what it sees as the facts of the matter, though: "it's highly unlikely that fibre to the premises will ever be cheaper than the other technologies NBN is deploying, nor anywhere near as quick to deploy." [NBN / The Australian]

Comments

  • nexusq @nexusq

    3 people per square kilometre is a deceiving statistic. The vast majority of the country is uninhabitable by people.

    4
    • finishedlast @finishedlast

      Uninhabited. If push comes to shove you can actually survive in those areas.

      0
      • nexusq @nexusq

        By todays standards, it is uninhabitable

        1
  • Thundaja @thundaja

    With fewer than three people per square kilometre this wide brown land of ours is massively less populated than a country like Singapore or Hong Kong [...]

    What a load of crap!

    Let me guess, that "three people per kilometre" is based off the entire Australian landmass? Unpopulated and regional areas included?

    FTTP was never going to be rolled out to every single Australian premises. Metro and suburban areas would have been FTTP, with Fixed Wireless and Satellite making up the majority of regional connections.

    If you only factor the original areas designated as FTTP, that population density gets exponentially higher than "three people per kilometre".

    2
    • tonyintsv @tonyintsv

      Ummm. Compare any of the capital cities in Australia to any capital city in Europe or the USA or Asia and tell me the population density is the same. Is it 3/km^2? No, but it is a hell of a lot lower.

      Look at it another way. Australia and the USA have roughly the same land area. However, USA has >330 million people while Australia only has 33 million or so. That's one tenth the population density, and don't even start with Asia.

      0
      • namarrgon @namarrgon

        It's true that Sydney isn't close to many EU capitals like London or Athens (let alone top Asian cities), but according to this it's more dense than others like Antwerp or Copenhagen (which has had gigabit for years). And certainly more dense than most US cities (including New York), or anything in New Zealand, which has wired up all its major cities recently.

        Point is, nbnco is claiming it's too hard to wire everyone with FttP, so they'll abandon it completely - even though the plan was always a tiered rollout with wireless and satellite for the low-density areas. Clearly a bogus argument, when there's strong arguments to be made for at least preserving the FttP rollout for the denser areas, even if you want to reduce costs by adding FttN tiers for the middle-density zones.

        2
      • MartyH @martyh

        That does not mean that it is unjustified to do FTTP in urban areas in Australia, where 70% or more of the population lives. At what specific population density does it become the correct technology? If the sticks can't have it then no one can?

        This is about value for government money. We have the chief technology officer of key NBN supplier Nokia saying in the Financial Review in April that his company will be back in five years to do it all again in FTTN areas. We are spending $49 billion plus annual operating costs of $4 billion for most people to have either 12Mbps or 25Mbps. I had 13Mbps on ADSL2+ from 2008 to 2016. What's the difference? That is disastrously poor value for government money.

        0
    • 458italia @458italia

      FTTdp is the way to go. Morrow has already admitted as much. Roll it out and allow the telcos to run the last bit from the pit to suburban houses.

      FTTN is a hopelessly inadequate, environmentally irresponsible shambles - worse than ADSL. It should abandoned but Morrow is too scared of Turnbull do it.

      0
  • Dirtyshado Guest

    If that is the case, why are you rolling out the NBN in most major cities where the density is highest LAST!!! or new apartment complexes construction companies have to pay a premium to get the NBN installed into new buildings, but refusing to allow existing apartments to pay the same premium to retrofit an existing structure thats right next door.

    1
  • finishedlast @finishedlast

    There are many reasons people get bent out of shape over the privatisation of Telecom. Infrastructure is mine.

    Telecom had plans to roll Fibre out nationwide. The T1 share issue went through and shareholders blocked it for being too expensive.

    Then HFC was going to go in as a joint roll out through Foxtel. Optus was building their own network and the Feds said stop. It didnt make sense for cable for different providers to be rolled down either side of the street.

    This was 30 years ago.

    I'm convinced the dramas surrounding getting customers connected is due to the increased complexity borne of having different technology types. People have learned they've got 18 months from being ready for service to connect and are putting off the ball ache for as long as possible.

    1
  • nizmo_man @nizmo_man

    When you charge $600 to "see" if you can run a fibre cable from the "curb" (newest buzzword that's not FttP) to your house, of course it will be expensive.

    NBN will be privatised and Telstra will buy it. Enjoy your infrastructure.

    1
  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    I imagine these companies are charging $250 per hour, per worker, while paying the employees an hotly rate of between $20-$75 depending on job, like they do in major resource construction jobs.

    When I was working for Saipem Leighton Consortium on the Gorgon Project, $250 was the going rate for each of the Stevedores we were using to load/unload our boats, and they were only receiving approx $50 each plus penalties etc.

    We were also paying $220 per pair of work pants (reflective stripped pants) and $220 for your normal hi-viz workshirt with a logo, $250 for a pair of Oliver work boots etc etc.

    Everyone rips off the client as much as they can legally get away with, in this case it’s the Government who is dishing out the cash, so no doubt contractors are stacking a massive premium on top of already inflated prices...

    It’s only a small aspect of the trades industry, and I’m sure someone else can fill some of the gaps, as this is all I was exposed to from a financial point of view (lowly materials controller).

    1
  • Livia Melville Guest

    Well then if NBN is going to be more expensive then this will spell the end of my iphone and Internet use. They can stick it you know where! We are FORCED to do things we don't want. Is this a communist country? Worst government we've ever had.

    1
  • pformagg @pformagg

    Does the unionisation of workers in Australia help with the inflated cost?

    0
    • tonyintsv @tonyintsv

      Probably not, but employers don't dare talk about it. If they did point it out, they known the union's would strike immediately.

      0
    • djbear @djbear

      Oh look, Another pleb looking to link Unions to anything going wrong.

      0

