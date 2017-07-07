Matt Damon's Potatoes Would Have Died Anyway

Deals: Here's A VPN, Because We Know You Love Them

Image: Supplied

Remember that time Matt Damon farmed potatoes on Mars in a mix of soil and poo? In The Martian, that is - not IRL. That we know of, anyway.

Anyway - researchers have shown that actual Martian soil is likely to be toxic to cells, killing them in minutes.

You see the surface of Mars is rendered deadly to cells thanks to a toxic cocktail of UV radiation interacting with chemical compounds in Martian soil called perchlorates. The Scottish team of researchers also suggest that two other components of the Martian surface, iron oxides and hydrogen peroxide, work with the perchlorates to further increase the toxicity.

The findings suggest the surface of Mars is less inhabitable than we previously thought, but on the plus side, it means that bacteria and other biological contaminants from robotic and human exploration missions are unlikely to survive on the red planet.

Take note, Elon Musk.

[Nature]

Comments

  • NegativeZero @negativezero

    If the soil is indoors as it was in the film, surely UV exposure isn't an issue, and the soil could be cleaned and have its acidity regulated etc? This doesn't seem to be a showstopper, just means you need the right plants, the right processes and probably the right microbes to make the soil properly fertile.

    1
    • brettanthony @brettanthony

      I haven't read the paper yet, but the problem isn't stopping UV light interference, the problem seems its already been exposed to UV light for a long time, causing many changes to the chemicals in the ground.

      0
      • NegativeZero @negativezero

        Well yeah, but surely it's not going to get more exposure, i.e. if you clean those chemicals out the right way it's not going to get re-contaminated.

        0
  • brettanthony @brettanthony

    Thanks Rae !
    And here I was all warm and fuzzy like thinking Matt may have made it.
    Damn science ruins everything.

    0

