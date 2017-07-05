Inventions Of The Future, By Amanda Yeo, Age 10

Image: Amanda Yeo/Gizmodo

The year was 2001. John Howard was Prime Minister of Australia. "Can't Fight the Moonlight" was at the top of the charts. Big Kev was enthusing about washing powder on our CRT TVs. And 10-year-old Amanda was dreaming of a handheld, voice-activated computer.

I recently stumbled across a list I'd written in primary school entitled "Inventions of the Future". Considering it was written when fax machines were still in common use and I was inventing the Waker Upper 10,000 (a bed sawn in half with a hole beneath it), it holds up surprisingly well. If I'd known my predictions would be so accurate I'd have used my powers for stock purchases rather than schoolwork.

So I present to you: "Inventions of the Future" by 10-year-old Amanda, annotated by 27-year-old Amanda.

And here, for posterity, is the original list of future inventions in full. Please note that I got full marks, because I tried way harder than was probably necessary in primary school.

Images: Amanda Yeo/Gizmodo