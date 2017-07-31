Inside The Groundbreaking New Terminal Of The World's Best Airport

Deals: Scrub A Dub Dubstep With This 80% Off Shower Speaker

Images: Supplied

Singapore Changi Airport – home to indoor waterfalls, epic lounges, and the occasional X-Wing – frequently tops the list of the world’s best airports. With the opening immanent for its new Terminal 4, Changi looks to be a shoe-in for the number one spot again next year.

This story was originally published on D’Marge.

The state-of-the-art terminal promises passengers a more pleasant way to fly the friendly skies. Though it won’t see its first flights until later this year, recently released photos reveal a modern boutique design sensibility mixed with nods to Singapore’s culture and history. The terminal will feature decor and sculptures by local and international designers and artists, the highlight of which is a 650-foot-long centerpiece named Petalclouds – a piece composed of six suspended structures that move in sync with animated lighting and music.

For a dose of local flavour, visit the “Heritage Zone,” where the shops and eateries are carefully disguised as the traditional Peranakan shophouses seen throughout Singapore. A large LED screen over two of the shophouses will display Peranakan Love Story, a theatrical production that takes place across two adjacent living rooms in 1930s Singapore.

Elsewhere, Changi’s T4 boasts features that wouldn’t look out of place in a Silicon Valley startup. LED facades are dotted throughout, keeping passengers occupied with entertaining visuals as they wind through security and passport control. Robot “housekeepers” roam the lounge. A “boulevard” of 160 trees separates boarding areas from the common area, and a selection of colourful furniture is surprisingly fun and funky.

But the new terminal isn’t just about aesthetics. Changi is also using it to introduce a new “fast and seamless travel” (FAST) system for check-in, baggage drop, immigration clearance, and boarding.

T4 will use facial recognition technology to automate most of the departure process by capturing and tagging passengers’ photos onto their luggage, passports, and boarding passes – meaning you could theoretically make the slog from arrival to plane without ever interacting with another human being. Perfect for those days you skipped the morning latte.

(Don’t worry if you’re not the most tech-savvy traveller – conventional check-in counters will reportedly remain for passengers who can’t find their way around the new systems.)

“We are pushing the boundaries to take customer service up to the next level using new and innovative ideas, and thoughtful design features,” explains Poh Li San, vice president of Singapore Changi Airport Group’s T4 Programme Management Office.

Though Changi isn’t the first to experiment with facial recognition technology, the ever-ambitious airport is taking the most comprehensive approach we’ve seen yet.

D'Marge is one of Australia's most popular men's style and fashion blogs. Follow D'Marge on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments

  • dunkyboy @dunkyboy

    With the opening immanent for its new Terminal 4,Surely this should read imminent.

  • soletaken @soletaken

    The problem is that it is still an airport and unless your lucky enough to spend time in the first class lounge it will still suck. You can polish a turd but its still a turd.

    • ixixly @ixixly

      I don't know about you, but I actually don't mind spending a layover in Changi, there's places to eat, things to see, recharging options and good wifi. Ticks most of the boxes for me and the Security and Immigration are usually fast and efficient without compromising on the security aspect. If T4 builds upon that already excellent experience then I can imagine it definitely won't "Suck".

      • soletaken @soletaken

        True. It is definitely the best airport and has good charging etc options. But for me it is still no an enjoyable experience. I can't wait for non stop flights everywhere. Id prefer to be on a aeroplane for 20 hours non stop then have a layover and that comes from someone who is practically never comfortable. I am not even that tall (196cm) and never have space.

