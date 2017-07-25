Former NBN Chief Says Full Fibre Would Be Just As Cheap As Fibre To The Curb

MS Paint Is *Not* Dead

You Can Buy The Surface Laptop In Three More Colours Now

Sonos PLAYBASE: Australian Review

Family Time: Video Games Are More Popular Than Movies

Image: iStock

If you're looking to get along better with your kids, maybe it's time to fire up the games console that's sitting under your TV. Rather than being an exclusive activity for shut-in nerds, there's now even more data to support the theory that digital bonding — spending time sharing an experience around a game or streaming a movie together — helps build family ties.

More families (40 per cent of the survey's respondents) play games with parents and children together than streaming TV shows or movies (34 per cent). More than a third of parents also say they're gaming more with their kids than they were a year ago. It also increases as the children in a household get older — nearly two thirds of parents with 16- to 17-year-old children bond with them digitally, compared to 56 per cent of parents with 13- to 15-year-olds.

Research conducted by Telsyte for Xbox Australia shows that game consoles may have an even higher positive effect on family bonding, with 62 per cent of parents in an Xbox household versus 49 per cent talking about shared digital experiences more generally. Nearly half of all survey respondents that play video games say that they've created more conversation within their families.

You're most likely to already know this if you're a parent of a Gen Y kid or a millennial, but even Gen Xers and their boomer parents bond digitally — just over social media or by browsing the 'net together. And the gender split isn't what you think it might be, either: mums turn to video games for family bonding nearly as much as dads (45 per cent versus 55 per cent). The average age of the parent gamer in Australia is 42, says Telsyte.

Here's a summary of the data collected for Xbox:

  • 49 per cent of parents claim shared digital experiences have a positive effect on family bond building
  • 48 per cent of parents claim shared digital experiences have a positive effect on their relationship with their children
  • Amongst Xbox One owners, this figure rose to 62 per cent – suggesting games consoles may have a positive effect on family bonding
  • 40 per cent claim that ‘digital bonding’ is an important part of family life
  • Playing videogames (40 per cent) and streaming films or TV (34 per cent) were the two most popular shared digital experiences
  • 35 per cent claim they are playing more videogames as a family than the previous year
  • Up to 45 per cent of respondents said that gaming created more conversation amongst the family
  • Mums are just as likely as Dads to play videogames with their kids

WATCH MORE: Gaming News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fttdp fttn internet-australia nbn video-feature

Lobby Group Tells NBN: Get Rid Of FTTN Already

NBN needs to ditch copper-based Fibre to the Node, says lobby group Internet Australia, saying it is "essential for Australia's economic and social development" to abandon the technology in favour of Fibre to the distribution point. And no, it says, it's not too late.
au climate-change feature global-warming scientists video-feature

How Can Scientists Cool The Earth?

Ideas to combat climate change by hacking Earth's climate to make it cooler - "geoengineering" - have been around for decades. From putting physical barriers in the outer atmosphere to reflect the sun, to using chemicals such as sulphur injected into the atmosphere to mimic the cooling effect of volcanic eruptions - what are the latest theories being floated by scientists?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles