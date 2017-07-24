I Guess We're Disrupting Shoelaces Now, Too

Here's The Rock's 'Biggest, Coolest, Sexiest, Funnest Movie Ever'... With Siri

How Can Scientists Cool The Earth?

Oppo R11: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

I Guess We're Disrupting Shoelaces Now, Too

Video: Have you ever looked down at your shoes and thought man, these things holding them together around my feet are just so low-tech?

Making the pretty reasonable point that 'old fashioned' untied shoelaces can be dangerous, Perth startup Glydez has an interesting solution: silicone shoelaces that clip together and stay together however long you want them to.

Company founder Christine McNee "invented the shoelaces because she worries about her nieces and nephews, riding motorbikes and using farm equipment," and the end product is apparently the result of two years of work with an industrial design firm. Gyldez have a patented diamond clip on both ends that apparently lock securely to hold the individual laces in place.

The 'memory elastomer' silicone sounds a lot like the bands that Apple ships with its Apple Watch Sport variants, although I'm sure the exact composition is slightly different. A pair of Glydez will set you back $14.95, and shipping is free. [Glydez]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • grunt @grunt

    Just last week I was thinking to myself that I needed to replace some outdated and disruptive shoelaces on some rarely worn shoes.

    A short time earlier, I was contemplating the benefits of lazy slipon shoes as well, so here's the answer to both my concerns!

    If only I wasn't too lazy to go online and order some...

    0
    • Dirtyshado Guest

      Xpand Laces, been around 2 years.

      0
  • Jackson Bison @jacksonbison

    The end product is apparently the result of two years of work with an industrial design firm.

    I wouldn't be using that firm again.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fttdp fttn internet-australia nbn video-feature

Lobby Group Tells NBN: Get Rid Of FTTN Already

NBN needs to ditch copper-based Fibre to the Node, says lobby group Internet Australia, saying it is "essential for Australia's economic and social development" to abandon the technology in favour of Fibre to the distribution point. And no, it says, it's not too late.
confessions music privacy sharing spotify

I Just Turned Off Spotify's Sharing Feature, And I Feel So Free

I'm listening to Lana Del Rey right now. Her first album dropped during an emotional phase of my life, and while I'm sometimes embarrassed to admit it, I really like Born to Die. But, until a week ago, I avoided listening to it because my listening activity flipped a switch with my friends who could see me listening to Lana Del Rey on Spotify. Yes, my friends would see my listening habits, and then they'd make fun of me. This is what a world without privacy looks like.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles