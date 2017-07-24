I Guess We're Disrupting Shoelaces Now, Too

Video: Have you ever looked down at your shoes and thought man, these things holding them together around my feet are just so low-tech?

Making the pretty reasonable point that 'old fashioned' untied shoelaces can be dangerous, Perth startup Glydez has an interesting solution: silicone shoelaces that clip together and stay together however long you want them to.

Company founder Christine McNee "invented the shoelaces because she worries about her nieces and nephews, riding motorbikes and using farm equipment," and the end product is apparently the result of two years of work with an industrial design firm. Gyldez have a patented diamond clip on both ends that apparently lock securely to hold the individual laces in place.

The 'memory elastomer' silicone sounds a lot like the bands that Apple ships with its Apple Watch Sport variants, although I'm sure the exact composition is slightly different. A pair of Glydez will set you back $14.95, and shipping is free. [Glydez]