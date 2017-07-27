Huawei, Banned From The NBN, Is Building The Solomon Islands To Australia Internet Cable

Back in 2012 Huawei was banned from bidding on NBN projects due to "security concerns", and now the company's involvement in an undersea internet cable connecting the Solomon Islands to Sydney - ending the nation's reliance on satellites - has Australian Intelligence agencies worried.
The internet cable will end the Solomon Islands' reliance on satellites.
The Age reports the Solomon Islands took on Huawei to lay the 4,000km cable, and Australian Secret Intelligence Service head Nick Warner has given the Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare a heads up about Australia's rocky history with the telco.
Australia's Telecommunications Act requires a permit for the cable to be connected in Sydney, which can be denied by the Attorney-General if there are security concerns. The previous company contracted to lay the cable - a US-British firm - was granted a permit.
Huawei has supplied smartphones for Australian Defence staff and taken part in the construction of every mobile network in Australia.
What's also ridiculous about this, aside from us now knowing that the CIA was planting backdoors in Cisco hardware so arguably Huawei could be more secure, is that at least some of the NBN ISP's are providing Huawei routers for in the home, so unless they're monitoring somewhere upstream for Huawei routers dialing home then there's still plenty of opportunity to intercept a decent percentage of traffic. Not much of a ban really, except perhaps to favour other networking infrastructure providers.
Anti-China reactionaries the lot of them...look at the Chinese and their development in the last 20 years compared to Australia. I bet they get it done quicker, cheaper and more reliably than our nonsense NBN!