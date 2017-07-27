Huawei, Banned From The NBN, Is Building The Solomon Islands To Australia Internet Cable

Image: iStock

Back in 2012 Huawei was banned from bidding on NBN projects due to "security concerns", and now the company's involvement in an undersea internet cable connecting the Solomon Islands to Sydney - ending the nation's reliance on satellites - has Australian Intelligence agencies worried.

The Age reports the Solomon Islands took on Huawei to lay the 4,000km cable, and Australian Secret Intelligence Service head Nick Warner has given the Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare a heads up about Australia's rocky history with the telco.

Australia's Telecommunications Act requires a permit for the cable to be connected in Sydney, which can be denied by the Attorney-General if there are security concerns. The previous company contracted to lay the cable - a US-British firm - was granted a permit.

Huawei has supplied smartphones for Australian Defence staff and taken part in the construction of every mobile network in Australia.