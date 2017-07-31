How To Watch Rick And Morty Season 3 In Australia

Image: Supplied

If you're looking forward to the next season of Rick and Morty, you're not the only one. But if you'd like to find a way to watch the series legally, then we've got your back.

The third season of Rick and Morty returns proper today, after Adult Swim aired the first episode over April's Fools. Titled "The Rickshank Redemption", that episode guest starred Nathan Fillion, although the episode was only restreamed online for 24 hours before Adult Swim pulled it offline.

If you need to catch up on the latest episode, however, you can find episodes floating around on YouTube, like this one:

As for the rest of the season, here's all the details below.

Adult Swim

Image: IMDB / Rick and Morty

All episodes can be streamed direct through the Adult Swim website, although you'll need to use a VPN. One new episode will be aired every Monday afternoon at 1:30 PM (11:30 AM AWST, 12:30 PM AWST), with episode two streaming later today through the Adult Swim website.

Netflix

Image: IMDB / Rick and Morty

If you can access Netflix's US or UK services, you'll be able to watch the latest Rick and Morty season from there. There's one catch though: Netflix will be one week behind Adult Swim, with the service airing one episode a week until the season concludes in early October.

It's not confirmed yet whether Netflix Australia will have the third season as well on the same terms as the US and UK, although the first episode is already viewable locally. We're checking with Netflix's local representatives, however, and we'll keep you posted. (Thanks, TeeJ.)

Hulu Live

Image: IMDB / Rick and Morty

Much like Adult Swim, you'll need access to a VPN or some other way of getting around Hulu's region blocking. Unfortunately, Hulu hasn't been able to confirm whether they have the rights to broadcast older episodes. If you have access to Hulu Live, you can watch the episodes at 1:30 PM AEST when they air.

As for afterwards, a Hulu representative responded on Facebook that "a new season is typically added once it has aired completely on TV", meaning that Hulu users will only be able to catch up with the season has finished in October. And that's not mentioning the fact that a Hulu Live subscription costs $US40/month at a minimum, making it the least practical option for Australians who need their Rick and Morty fix.

So those are currently all the legal ways you can watch the latest season of Rick and Morty. Will you be following every episode as it comes out, or will you be waiting until the whole season is out so you can binge in one go?