How Did Melbourne's Trains Just Stop Yesterday?

Melbourne's entire suburban train network ground to a halt at the worst possible time yesterday. An "infrastructure fault" was to blame — but how does a city-wide computer system just... stop?
iTnews reports that Metro Trains chief told media "a failure in the network's core train control system" meant that operators could not actively track the services as they moved around the network, so all trains were brought to a halt for safety reasons and to avoid any chance of potential accidents. A backup system designed for failover also failed. It's not immediately clear what hardware and train control systems Metro is using to control the network.
A 2012 document on Melbourne's TCS running at Metrol — the facility near Melbourne's Southern Cross railway station — shows the main trail control hardware was originally running on a DEC PDP-11 system, 16-bit computer hardware first developed in 1970 and made end-of-life in the mid-1990s. It was ported to a 'PC-based platform' — a box running Windows XP, mainstream support for which ended in 2014, to a new system called Osprey.
In late 2013, an article in The Age said that the hardware was still '80s era, and "series of delays" had set back planned upgrades by more than two decades. In mid-2014, an article said that upgrade had been delayed further. On Melbourne's Public Transport Victoria website doesn't mention the status of any upgrades since then.
Upgrading a system as crucial and extensive as Melbourne's train network is hard, even from a purely engineering standpoint. The original PDP-11's 16-bit architecture doesn't play well with 2017's 32- and 64-bit computing hardware, so software needs to be substantially or completely redesigned, and bespoke circuitry needs to be created. And even then, with newer and modern hardware — if it has already been upgraded in the three years since the most recent reporting — bugs can take years to appear.
And when it fails — with an increasingly small number of experts still employed (or alive) to be able to fix it — commuters bear the brunt. [iTnews / ABC]
Well folks, this is the result of privatisation. Hear me out, I'm not saying it's necessarily a bad thing.Last edited 14/07/17 10:55 am
The reason Government run services are 'expensive' and 'inefficient' is because they have a lot of redundancy and they spend money when it doesn't necessarily make commercial sense to do so. For example, upgrading an ageing IT infrastructure that will be horribly expensive and won't actually improve anything in the short term.
Remove that redundancy and hold off on upgrades until they're absolutely needed and the service will be cheaper to run and 'more efficient'. On the other hand you will occasionally have failures like this one. And in this case maybe it's worth it, nobody was injured or killed. It's a trade off our society has made, and perhaps it's something to keep in mind when the Government wants to privatise other services.
Of course its a result of privatisation.
You can't sell the contract to the lowest bidder and then complain when shit like this happens.
Natural monopolies like public transport and utilities should not be in private hands, because they are meant to benefit everyone, not just the shareholders. As soon as the beneficiaries are a select few, then it becomes a matter of screw everyone else in order to maximise their benefit
It's actually not complete privatisation. Metro run the system, State still own the infrastructure, so it's up to the state government to invest and keep it up to date. This setup for train networks actually works really well in most big cities when money is invested by both parties.
I can see your point generally about privatisation, it's now a business that must run at a profit (although I'd hope there were some contractual obligations for level of service stipulated by the government when they handed it over), BUT to say the government would upgradeI think is just not true.
I've worked within many government departments and all of them have had very old and cumbersome IT systems and equally old & cumbersome organisational processes that make them highly resistant to change and upgrades. They are also all restricted by budgets.
This is the result of people complaining about the government spending millions of dollars on infrastructure.
People are too stupid to see "well, it's working well at the moment, but what about 5 years down the track (pun unintended, well, maybe a little).
You don't buy a $2000 car and expect it to work at 100% efficiency and safety.