Hey! I’m Jackson, The New Reviews and Round Up Editor!

Today is my first day as Reviews and Round Up Editor across Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku and that means it’s time for introductions! You’re likely wondering who I am, and that’s totally cool – for most of my adult life, I’ve wondered that too. I think I'm pretty close to working it out.

I’ve been writing for as long as I can remember. When I was in year 6, I wrote a story about a planet full of giant humanoid insects that I called “The War for Insectopia”. It scored me an “O” – the highest possible grade in my primary school, a primary school that completely refused to use traditional grading metrics. I’ve always loved telling stories and have already had the chance to do so a few times at Kotaku – stories about fire, stories about trying to avoid diseases and stories about how to get yourself fired from EB Games.

I’ve worked in a lot of different places in my life – as mentioned above, I worked at EB Games but I’ve also done stints at GAME (R.I.P), JB HIFI (selling kettles), Xbox (as an 'Xbox Insider') and the Institute for Medical and Veterinary Sciences (processing blood samples). In between, I’ve sacrificed a lot of genetically-modified mice to science which, though gruesome, resulted in obtaining my doctorate in Pharmaceutical and Medical Science in 2016. And in between the in between, I hosted a kids TV show about video games that aired on the Disney Channel in Australia called GameFest. That allowed me to meet Harrison Ford and I’m fairly certain that he absolutely hated me.

Hopefully I’m making a better first impression on you.

You can probably see what I mean by not having worked myself out yet... but now I feel like I have. Now, I’m here as an employee and if it isn’t obvious from my title, I’ve been tasked with delivering tech reviews and round ups across the three websites. What that means is that you’ll be seeing my two first names attached to buying guides, tech comparisons, Best Ofs, Worst Ofs, more lists than you can click a mouse at and some long-form pieces too. Additionally, I’m really interested in producing video content, so I’ve put together this short little introduction below which may help you get a better feel for who I am and what I’m all about.

Oh, yeah… and because I didn’t read my contract correctly, apparently, I’ve got to clean the toilets here, every day, at 5pm. So, there you have it – my first LifeHack: ensure you always thoroughly read the contract you are about to sign, especially if the guy at the other end of the table is cackling maniacally holding a mop and bucket.

I’m genuinely so excited to be here and look forward to reading all your comments (and criticisms, if you must) at the end of each article. Of course, if you want to hit me up on Twitter you can find me at @dctrjack and if you want to hit me in general well, look, we don’t condone violence here. If you have any questions for me right now or any suggestions about the type of content you’d like to see more of, leave them below!