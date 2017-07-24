Here's The Rock's 'Biggest, Coolest, Sexiest, Funnest Movie Ever'... With Siri

Earlier today, Dwayne Johnson — y'know, The Rock — dropped a bombshell: he had a new film coming out, today, funded by Apple, co-starring Siri.

Here it is.

"You should never, ever, under any circumstances, underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri. Follow the world’s busiest actor and Siri as they dominate the day": that's the pretty simple premise behind this four-minute flick.

In it, the world's highest paid — and most versatile, and most talented, and best stunt-driving, Sistene Chapel-painting, commercial airplane-flying, fashion line-designing — actor tries his hand at a few different tasks, all with the help of Apple's voice-activated virtual assistant.

And you know what? It's actually pretty good. [YouTube]