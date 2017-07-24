I Guess We're Disrupting Shoelaces Now, Too

Here's The Rock's 'Biggest, Coolest, Sexiest, Funnest Movie Ever'... With Siri

How Can Scientists Cool The Earth?

Oppo R11: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

Here's The Rock's 'Biggest, Coolest, Sexiest, Funnest Movie Ever'... With Siri

Earlier today, Dwayne Johnson — y'know, The Rock — dropped a bombshell: he had a new film coming out, today, funded by Apple, co-starring Siri.

Here it is.

"You should never, ever, under any circumstances, underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri. Follow the world’s busiest actor and Siri as they dominate the day": that's the pretty simple premise behind this four-minute flick.

In it, the world's highest paid — and most versatile, and most talented, and best stunt-driving, Sistene Chapel-painting, commercial airplane-flying, fashion line-designing — actor tries his hand at a few different tasks, all with the help of Apple's voice-activated virtual assistant.

And you know what? It's actually pretty good. [YouTube]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fttdp fttn internet-australia nbn video-feature

Lobby Group Tells NBN: Get Rid Of FTTN Already

NBN needs to ditch copper-based Fibre to the Node, says lobby group Internet Australia, saying it is "essential for Australia's economic and social development" to abandon the technology in favour of Fibre to the distribution point. And no, it says, it's not too late.
confessions music privacy sharing spotify

I Just Turned Off Spotify's Sharing Feature, And I Feel So Free

I'm listening to Lana Del Rey right now. Her first album dropped during an emotional phase of my life, and while I'm sometimes embarrassed to admit it, I really like Born to Die. But, until a week ago, I avoided listening to it because my listening activity flipped a switch with my friends who could see me listening to Lana Del Rey on Spotify. Yes, my friends would see my listening habits, and then they'd make fun of me. This is what a world without privacy looks like.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles