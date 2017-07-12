Can You Spot The Surface Book In These Pictures? Neither Could I

Deals: Learn To Actually Use Excel. For Real This Time. At 90% Off.

This Is The Best Slow-Mo Guys Video Ever

Cards Against Humanity 'For Her': It's Pink, And Costs $5 More

Here's Overwatch Running On A Handheld PC

GIF: Youtube (Chase Cobb)

If you can take Mario Kart and Breath of the Wild on the train, then why not Overwatch?

For the last few months, Chase Cobb has been working on a prototype project: a gaming PC that was "ultra portable". Called Project Scout, it's a portable PC with a i3-6100U CPU (with a HD 520 onboard GPU) and 8GB of RAM into a tiny unit with a 7-inch 1280x800 panel. There's a 250GB SSD in there for storage, along with Bluetooth support and dual band AC Wi-Fi.

The prototype unit doesn't have a battery or a touchscreen, and Cobb says in the video that the hardware isn't the final package yet. That's important, because you can see in the video that it doesn't run Overwatch at a flat 60fps, although games like Psychonauts and Guacamelee look playable enough. The device is also capable of acting as a client for Steam's streaming service (if you wanted to offload the grunt work from your main gaming PC).

He notes that it seems like a perfect device for Nvidia's new Max-Q engineering design, and it'd be fascinating to see what could be done with AMD's Ryzen-based APUs when they become commercially available later this year. Cobb noted in the YouTube comments that a Kickstarter campaign could be an option down the road, although it's very early days and with the existing hardware it would still cost more than a Switch or a regular console.

But let's run a little thought experiment for a second. If someone came to you and said here's a portable, Switch-esque gaming PC that would run basically all indie games and Overwatch at a flat 60fps on a small-ish screen at 720p, how much would you be prepared to pay?

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

australia batman batman-and-harley-quinn cosplay guns harley-quinn io9 police the-joker

Police Shoot Unarmed Batman Cosplayers At Australian Sex Party

Australian police shot a man dressed as the Joker and a woman dressed as Harley Quinn early Saturday morning after being called to the nightclub Inflation where a costumed sex party was taking place.
au feature nest nest-australia nest-cam nest-cam-indoor nest-cam-outdoor nest-protect

Nest Protect, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor: Australian Price & Release Date

Nest just launched in Australia, and its Google-connected, Alphabet-backed smart home products want to make your life safer and more comfortable. Here's how much you'll pay for one or more of Nest's new connected home gadgets, and when and how you'll be able to get hold of one.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles