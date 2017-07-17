Gumtree Just Had A Shiny New Makeover

Image: Supplied

Gumtree has been around for 10 years now - and was well overdue for an upgrade.

But it's not just a new look for the site - it's going to be faster and easier to use, with a whole bunch of new features added.

Gumtree is promising improved search functionality and speed - including make, model, colour attribute selection in cars; clothing and shoe size attributions and smart category redirects for certain keywords.

If you're selling on the site, there are multiple improvements including the ability to save drafts. You can attatch photos in "My Messages". There's a new "Jobs" app.

One of the biggest changes is the payment options - there's now the option of cash or peer to peer payments with Paypal.

Customer support has been given a boost too, with 24/7 live chat.

"This is the most significant step in Gumtree's 10 years in Australia," said Martin Herbst, General Manager of Gumtree Australia.

"As with all changes we make at Gumtree, the rebrand has been driven by user feedback. While we knew our users were ready for a sleeker and more contemporary design, a rebrand has to be more than a new lick of paint. We wanted to ensure we addressed some of the areas our users, and non-users, said could improve their experience on our site and in our community."

[Gumtree]